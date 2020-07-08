Two depts at Ernakulam GH shut after patient tests positive for COVID-19, 58 staff quarantined

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Ernakulam General Hospital which had a total staff change recently over COVID-19 fears has suffered another setback as the cardiology and general medicine departments were shut after a patient tested positive for the virus on Tuesday. Around 58 hospital staff including doctors have been quarantined.

"We have quarantined the patients in the cardiology ICU and general medicine wards there itself as we cannot shift them anywhere else. Since their swabs can be tested only after seven days, they will be quarantined here till then. Therefore we have decided to suspend all the operations of the cardiology and general wards. No admissions will take place till further notice," said Dr Cyriac PJ, RMO of the Ernakulam General Hospital.

According to sources, the patient was undergoing treatment for cardiac issues at the hospital. After his results were found to be positive on Tuesday night, he was shifted to Kalamassery Medical College (KMC).

There are 18 patients in the cardiology ICU and 22 patients in the general medicine wards. Earlier, when a 64-year-old Chellanam native was tested positive on Friday, over 70 hospital staff were quarantined and they are yet to complete their quarantine period.

"When the patient who sought treatment here earlier tested positive, we had shut the general ward for women and now we have shut the general ward for men," said Dr Cyriac.

With the General Hospital's cardiac wing shut and around 125 staff of the hospital quarantined, demands to facilitate treatment for non-COVID patients at Medical College Hospital, Kalamassery, have grown.

"Since the cardiology wing is closed at General Hospital, where would a common man with severe cardiac issues go for treatment? A minimum of Rs 2 lakh to Rs 2.5 lakh will be charged for an angiogram at a private hospital. How can poor patients afford this," said Dr Sanil Kumar, a member of the Krishna Iyer Movement, who had written a letter to the CM seeking to reopen Kalamassery Medical College for non-COVID patients as well.

Recently, the Kerala Government Medical College Teachers Association (KGMCTA) also demanded the opening of KMC for non-COVID patients.

"More facilities at the CIAL convention centre and Rajiv Gandhi Indoor stadium for treating COVID patients with mild symptoms should come up, so that KMC can function for non-COVID patients as well," said Dr Sanil.