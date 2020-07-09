STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
After ditching it once, Congress in Kerala to revive Rahul Gandhi's brainchild

Sajeev Joseph, KPCC general secretary, told The New Indian Express that along with organizational activities, leaders’ efforts in COVID-19 relief and charity work will also be assessed

Published: 09th July 2020 06:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2020 06:46 PM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo| PTI)

By Cynthia Chandran 
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: When Rahul Gandhi implemented the unit management system to appraise the performance of KPCC office-bearers during 2013 in his capacity as the then AICC vice-president, it fizzled out.

Now, every Congress leader right from those at the booth and mandalam level to DCC and KPCC office-bearers will have to show their mettle with all of them being made accountable. Scores of DCC leaders who have never attended a single meeting of the party will be evaluated under the Performance Assessment System (PAS).

After initiating the unit management performance successfully here at the Youth Congress level during 2010 under P C Vishnunath’s tenure as its state president, it was emulated at the senior level of the party too. The AICC rated Congress workers in Kerala and Gujarat as a pilot project in 2013 where the
then KPCC president Ramesh Chennithala made office bearers show their accountability on various party platforms.

But following the Lok Sabha elections in 2014 which saw the UDF winning 12 out of the 20 seats, the unit management system took a backseat. Vishnunath recalled that the system was Rahul Gandhi’s brainchild and was first introduced in Kerala’s Youth Congress.

“It saw me emerging as the first elected Youth Congress state president during 2010-12 which was the outcome of introducing the unit management system. Accordingly, the State YC emerged as the best performing YC leadership in the country,” Vishnunath told The New Indian Express.

With the enforcement of PAS, all the mandalam, Assembly and DCC meetings have to be convened every month where they will have to attend at least two party committee meetings to show their accountability. Earlier, certain Assembly committees were ineffective. But now the Congress leaders can no longer be laidback in their party activities. The best performers will be marked green, average performers yellow and non-performers red. Once in three months, the progress report will be filed before the AICC leadership.

Sajeev Joseph, KPCC general secretary, who is in charge of  coordinating the PAS, told The New Indian Express that along with organizational activities, leaders’ efforts in COVID-19 relief and charity work will also be assessed.

“Compared to the first edition of PAS, this time the leaders’ performance will be reviewed online. This is being done with effect from June 2020 where KPCC office-bearers will be appraised followed by DCC and block committee office-bearers during July,” said Sajeev.

On Saturday, the DCC and KPCC office-bearers were provided training via video conferencing on how to file their performances. Apart from KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala and former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy also attended the launch of the PAS at Indira Bhavan here.

