Customs probe to go slow on Consulate officials’ role

After pressure from the External Affairs Ministry, the Customs probe into the role of Consulate officials in the gold smuggling case through Trivandrum airport would be slowed down.

Published: 09th July 2020 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2020 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

Swapna Suresh and Sarith Kumar

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: No diplomatic immunity to courier sent to Consulate Gen office as it was not sent via diplomatic channel,Customs to now focus on role of local people in the crime. Nabbing Swapna, the key suspect, is crucial,Oppn demands CM’s resignation. V Muraleedharan says Centre will carry out foolproof investigation

Though there were a lot of discrepancies and violation of rules in the handling or claiming of the courier by Consulate officials, the Centre does not want to pinpoint them without concrete evidence.  So after two days of enthusiasm, the Customs has now decided to go slow. The officials will not summon the admin attaché of the consulate immediately. The Customs has also invited the wrath of the Centre in handling the case, but has full freedom to go ahead with the probe.

The Customs now will focus on the role of the local people involved in the crime. Nabbing Swapna Suresh, one of the key suspect, is crucial for Customs as she is considered as a facilitator in the gold smuggling. Normally, Customs investigation into gold smuggling cases will not go beyond gold carriers. In this case, she knows the operators of the gold smuggling syndicate due to her influence in power centres. Customs is hopeful of Swapna appearing before the enforcement agencies in a couple of days.

