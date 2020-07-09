STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Gold smuggling case: Key accused Swapna gives clean chit to Kerala CM, threatens suicide

In an audio tape released to the media from her hideout, she also said, “The present drama is aimed at the ensuing elections. But this will not do any harm to the state government."

Published: 09th July 2020 04:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2020 05:13 PM   |  A+A-

Swapna Suresh

Swapna Suresh (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Three days after the gold smuggling through the Trivandrum International Airport came to light, the prime accused Swapna Suresh gave a clean chit to the Chief Minister, former IT secretary, Speaker of the assembly and other prominent leaders and ministers in the state government.

In an audio tape released to the media from her hideout on Wednesday, she said, “I have contacted almost all ministers in the Left cabinet at various point of time in connection with different programmes. But you cannot do anything against them or the government as they are innocent. I have no role in the gold smuggling. The only thing I have done was that I have contacted the AC (assistant commissioner of customs) when the consignment was withheld by the customs officials. I contacted the officials upon the request from the Consulate. Other than this, I have no connection with the incident and I was not a witness to any other incidents,” she said.

In the audio tape, she also said, “The present drama is aimed at the ensuing elections. But this will not do any harm to the state government. Instead, a family including mother, father and two children would be affected by the controversy and they would be the losers at the end,” she said.

She also said that she and her family were on the brink of suicide. If any such thing happens, the media will be responsible for it, she added. Swapna said she chose to stay in hiding only because of the fear of what would happen to her.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala gold smuggling case Swapna Suresh
India Matters
Health workers collect swab samples for COVID-19 testing at a containment zone in Patiala Wednesday July 8 2020. (Photo | PTI)
50,000 more doctors needed to reduce COVID-19 deaths: Dr Devi Shetty
Coronavirus cannot survive temperatures above 70°C, so by making the filter temperature far hotter, researchers said they were able to kill the virus instantly. (Photo | www.webmd.com)
Researchers claim their air filter ‘catches and kills’ coronavirus instantly
For representational purposes
Clinical trials for Ayurvedic medicine for Covid-19 to be initiated in India, US
Delhi AIIMS (File photo | EPS)
AIIMS: Bodies swapped, Covid victim cremated by another family

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump always had a xenophobic narrative: Graduates criticize US international students policy
A medic during collection of samples for COVID-19 diagnosis via rapid-antigen testing.(Photo | PTI)
Encouraging fall in Chennai's COVID-19 positivity rate, but can the trend hold?
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp