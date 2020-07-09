Gold smuggling case: Opposition demands Pinarayi’s resignation

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Stepping up its attacks on Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the CMO in the gold smuggling case, the Opposition on Wednesday demanded Pinarayi’s resignation. Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala also demanded to include CMO under the purview of the CBI probe, while KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran shot off a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that besides a CBI probe and a case under COFEPOSA (Conservation of Foreign Exchange and Prevention of Smuggling Activities Act), agencies like NIA and RAW should investigate the case owing to its international ramifications.

Countering Pinarayi’s claim that he has no acquaintance with Swapna Suresh, Chennithala released the videos coinciding with the state government’s Space Conclave 2020, which was held early this year at Hotel Raviz, Kovalam and had Swapna as the programme manager. Chennithala also released the invitation letter that Swapna sent to several dignitaries on behalf of the state government, as well as photographs of the event revealing the prominent role she played in it. “Latest reports that the gold was smuggled out of the airport in government vehicles reveal the gravity of the situation and debunks Pinarayi’s claims. Misusing diplomatic immunity to smuggle gold is unheard of and will affect our relations with that country,” he said.

Questioning the Pinarayi’s claim that Swapna was appointed by a placement agency and the government played no role in it, Chennithala said the said agency was PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) which was facing many allegations.Demanding Pinarayi’s resignation, former BJP state chief Kummanam Rajasekharan on Wednesday said he should face inquiry into his office’s alleged role in the case. He was speaking at a protest meet in Alappuzha.

Pinarayi writes to Modi, seeks thorough probe

T’Puram: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking an effective probe into the smuggling case. He said the case had “more than one angle warranting a thorough probe ” though he didn’t elaborate on them. “The probe should cover all aspects from the source to the end utilisation. Every link of this crime should be unravelled so that such incidents do not recur,” he said.

CPI unhappy with row surrounding CMO

T’Puram: Unhappy over the developments, the CPI said such a situation involving the CMO should have been avoided. The party mouthpiece ‘Janayugam’, in an editorial piece on Wednesday, also said there were attempts to draw parallels between this incident and the illegitimate activities during the former government. The response to this is the termination of Swapna and removal of Sivasankar,” said the editorial.