Involvement of major racket evident in gold smuggling case: Retired DRI officer

Ajay Kanth

Express News Service

KOCHI: Bare facts in the smuggling case are enough to indicate the involvement of a major racket that has influence in higher echelons of the UAE and Kerala, with Swapna and Sarith as their operatives here, in the incident. This is what retired officer Sayeed Muhammed of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), who was instrumental in exposing major gold smuggling rackets during his tenure here, says. Swapna and Sarith seem to be local handlers of the racket, he told TNIE.

“Gold smugglers have been using various methods to bring gold to Kerala for several years. However, to use a diplomatic channel for it, one needs strong connections in the right corridors of power,” Sayeed said.

He said enforcement officials normally do not lay hands on consignments tagged ‘diplomatic’ as these are highly sensitive and if a search fails to yield results, the officer concerned will be held answerable for straining diplomatic relations between two countries.

“In this case, it seems there was some strong input that made officers hold the consignment. It’s easy to find buyers for smuggled gold in Kerala. What is risky is bringing the consignment without getting caught,” he said. Officials of Customs and DRI too said the involvement of a professional racket was evident in the case considering the volume of gold brought and the manner in which it was concealed.

“Only rackets with a solid network in the UAE will be able to take up such a assignment. Using the ‘diplomatic’ tag is risky. There must have been strong support at the local administration level for the racket to use this method,” said an official.

