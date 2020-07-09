Kerala entrance exam on track despite growing COVID-19 scare

Sovi Vidyadharan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as the Covid-19 situation is taking a turn for the worse, authorities have decided to go ahead with the Kerala Engineering Architecture and Medical (KEAM) entrance examination.

A total of 1.1 lakh candidates will appear for the examination in 342 centres located within the state, Mumbai, Delhi and Dubai, on July 16. Special arrangements will be made in the wake of triple lockdown in the capital city and the possibility of similar restrictions being imposed in other parts of the state.

Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) A Geetha told TNIE, that the entrance exams for admission to LLB three year and five year courses along with the K-MAT exam were held smoothly from June 20 to 22 when a similar triple lockdown was in place in Kannur city.

"During those exams, buses on demand were arranged for students in areas where such strict restrictions were in place. Similar arrangements will be made if required for KEAM entrance exam as well," the entrance commissioner said. The official ruled out the possibility of postponing the entrance examination as a lot of preparatory work has already been done for it.

"Students have already booked tickets and have availed short visit passes for attending the examination," the official added.

Special arrangements

The entrance commissioner said KSRTC has been requested to provide assistance to the students in reaching the exam centres. "List of schools will more number of candidates have prepared so that buses can be arranged for them. We are also looking at the option of having buses waiting for students to transport them back once they complete the exam," the Entrance Commissioner said.

Candidates who had already opted for exam centers outside Kerala such as Delhi, Mumbai, and Dubai were already given the option to interchange these centres or select centres within the state. Similarly those candidates who had opted for exam centres in the state were also allowed to choose exam centres outside the state.

Additional precautions

In a set of guidelines issued on Wednesday, the CEE said the COVID protocol laid down by the Health Department will be strictly implemented in exam centres. Students appearing from other states, undergoing quarantine or showing disease symptoms will be directed to attend the exam in separate rooms.

Students will also be provided the contact number of liaison officers assigned for their concerned district in case they need assistance relating to the examination.