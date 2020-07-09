STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala faces hurdles in scaling up testing to 15,000 per day

Manpower shortage, lack of infrastructure and limited testing centres a challenge in meeting July-15 deadlineManpower shortage, lack of infrastructure and limited testing centres a challenge in meetin

Published: 09th July 2020 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2020 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

Dr G S Vijayakrishnan, general secretary, KGMOA

By Dileep V Kumar
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Though the government plans to increase the number of tests conducted daily to detect Covid-19 to 15,000 by July 15, the ground reality gives a different picture. The medical community is divided on whether the target could be met as issues like shortage of manpower, lack of infrastructure and limited testing centres will have to be addressed.

“The strategy that the Centre has put forward to contain Covid-19 is ‘test, track and treat’. Considering the high-risk situation the state is dealing with, the rate of testing per day should be increased. Some areas have shown signs of cluster formation. To plug the same, augmenting the sample collection and its testing are the key,” said an officer of the health department. At the same time, officers coordinating the Covid-19 prevention and control programmes state that while sample collection will not be affected with the existing manpower and infrastructure, testing the samples and getting the results could be delayed. In the microbiology department at some medical college hospitals, there is not even a single data entry operator for recording the results. 

Indian Medical Association state secretary Dr P Gopikumar said, “Testing is inadequate in the state. Even if we raise it to 15,000 per day, other states had surpassed the same a long time ago. Testing in the community should increase to at least 100 per lakh population per day. Those with influenza-like illness and any of the Covid-19 symptoms should get tested. However, the implementation plan prepared by the health department states that all districts need to gradually increase tests. 

It envisages that by July 12, the testing should increase by 1.5 times of samples sent on June 27 (6,166) by focusing on samples eligible for pooled testing along with maintaining an adequate number of expatriate and contact testing. The districts have been asked to maintain a test positivity rate of less than 1.5.A Directorate of Health Services officer said, “It is only the procedural delay that is slowing down the process of increasing testing. Efforts are on to set up more labs. But for the same, the Indian Council of Medical Research’s approval is needed.”

Labs conducting various tests
46:Covid-19 testing (27 in government, 19 in private sectors)
23: RT-PCR test (16, 7)
9: CB-NAAT test (2, 7)
14: TrueNat test (9, 5)
Future possibilities
8: New labs in pipeline
12,710: Daily testing capacity as per new testing strategy
18,310: The increase possible with automated RNA extraction machine
20,740: Number of tests targeted with new laboratories 
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Health workers collect swab samples for COVID-19 testing at a containment zone in Patiala Wednesday July 8 2020. (Photo | PTI)
50,000 more doctors needed to reduce COVID-19 deaths: Dr Devi Shetty
Coronavirus cannot survive temperatures above 70°C, so by making the filter temperature far hotter, researchers said they were able to kill the virus instantly. (Photo | www.webmd.com)
Researchers claim their air filter ‘catches and kills’ coronavirus instantly
For representational purposes
Clinical trials for Ayurvedic medicine for Covid-19 to be initiated in India, US
Delhi AIIMS (File photo | EPS)
AIIMS: Bodies swapped, Covid victim cremated by another family

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump always had a xenophobic narrative: Graduates criticize US international students policy
A medic during collection of samples for COVID-19 diagnosis via rapid-antigen testing.(Photo | PTI)
Encouraging fall in Chennai's COVID-19 positivity rate, but can the trend hold?
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp