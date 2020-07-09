Kerala records 90 local contact cases as single-day Covid-19 count crosses 300

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a worrying trend, Covid-19 cases resulting from primary or secondary contact with the infected in the state are climbing. Over the past three days, the state recorded 193 cases due to local contact, with 90 coming on Wednesday -- the highest daily count so far. The number of fresh cases reported in a day crossed the 300-mark for the first time as 301 people tested positive. The capital district continues to show alarming signs of disease transmission with 60 of the 64 new cases attributed to local contact.

The total number of coronavirus cases reported in the state has crossed the 6,000 mark, currently standing at 6,195. According to the health department, new cases include three healthcare workers (two from Kottayam and one from Idukki), nine BSF personnel in Thrissur, one CISF and DSC person each in Kannur and three ITBP personnel in Alappuzha.

Twelve new hotspots have been announced. Aryanadu and Karode in Thiruvananthapuram, Vengadu, Kangol/Alapadampa and Koodali in Kannur, Mulavukadu, Alangadu and Choornikkara in Ernakulam, Kalpetta municipality and Anapalam Road-Traffic Junction stretch in Wayanad, Ranni in Pathanamthitta, Pathiyoor in Alappuzha and Kozhinjampara in Palakkad.

Kasaragod, Kollam deaths not counted

The health department said the test results of a Kasaragod native who expired on July 7, while on his way back from Karnataka, turned positive on Wednesday. He was brought dead to the hospital in Kasaragod on Tuesday. Hence, this has not been included in the list of Covid deaths in Kerala. In addition to that, the follow-up confirmatory test results of a Kollam native, who died on Tuesday, returned negative