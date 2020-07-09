STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala records 90 local contact cases as single-day Covid-19 count crosses 300

 In a worrying trend, Covid-19 cases resulting from primary or secondary contact with the infected in the state are climbing.

Published: 09th July 2020 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2020 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus sample testing

Representational image (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a worrying trend, Covid-19 cases resulting from primary or secondary contact with the infected in the state are climbing. Over the past three days, the state recorded 193 cases due to local contact, with 90 coming on Wednesday -- the highest daily count so far. The number of fresh cases reported in a day crossed the 300-mark for the first time as 301 people tested positive. The capital district continues to show alarming signs of disease transmission with 60 of the 64 new cases attributed to local contact. 

The total number of coronavirus cases reported in the state has crossed the 6,000 mark, currently standing at 6,195. According to the health department, new cases include three healthcare workers (two from Kottayam and one from Idukki), nine BSF personnel in Thrissur, one CISF and DSC person each in Kannur and three ITBP personnel in Alappuzha. 

Twelve new hotspots have been announced. Aryanadu and Karode in Thiruvananthapuram, Vengadu, Kangol/Alapadampa and Koodali in Kannur, Mulavukadu, Alangadu and Choornikkara in Ernakulam, Kalpetta municipality and Anapalam Road-Traffic Junction stretch in Wayanad, Ranni in Pathanamthitta, Pathiyoor in Alappuzha and Kozhinjampara in Palakkad. 

Kasaragod, Kollam deaths not counted
The health department said the test results of a Kasaragod native who expired on July 7, while on his way back from Karnataka, turned positive on Wednesday. He was brought dead to the hospital in Kasaragod on Tuesday. Hence, this has not been included in the list of Covid deaths in Kerala. In addition to that, the follow-up confirmatory test results of a Kollam native, who died on Tuesday, returned negative

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Covid-19 Kerala
India Matters
Health workers collect swab samples for COVID-19 testing at a containment zone in Patiala Wednesday July 8 2020. (Photo | PTI)
50,000 more doctors needed to reduce COVID-19 deaths: Dr Devi Shetty
Coronavirus cannot survive temperatures above 70°C, so by making the filter temperature far hotter, researchers said they were able to kill the virus instantly. (Photo | www.webmd.com)
Researchers claim their air filter ‘catches and kills’ coronavirus instantly
For representational purposes
Clinical trials for Ayurvedic medicine for Covid-19 to be initiated in India, US
Delhi AIIMS (File photo | EPS)
AIIMS: Bodies swapped, Covid victim cremated by another family

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump always had a xenophobic narrative: Graduates criticize US international students policy
A medic during collection of samples for COVID-19 diagnosis via rapid-antigen testing.(Photo | PTI)
Encouraging fall in Chennai's COVID-19 positivity rate, but can the trend hold?
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp