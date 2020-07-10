15 homeless families at Kavalappara get houses under ‘Snehagramam’ scheme

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Keys of 15 houses built at Kavalappara village in Malappuram under the ‘Snehagramam’ scheme were handed over to people who lost their homes in last year’s landslide. Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel and magician and motivational speaker Gopinath Muthukad handed over the keys at a function at Kavalappara last Sunday. As part of Rebuild Kerala Initiative, the houses were constructed by Jyothi Laboratories Ltd chairman M P Ramachandran on the one-and-a-half acres of land donated by Nexus chairman Ahmed Iqbal, said a statement issued here. Many people had lost their lives and properties in the floods and landslide at Kavalappara.

During that time, a motivational programme was organised under the leadership of Gopinath Muthukad to restore the mental health of those who have lost their homes and dear ones. During the programme, Ahmed Iqbal came forward donating the land for building houses for the homeless and M P Ramachandran took charge of their construction. “The project was completed as planned and the houses with power connection and water supply were handed over to the beneficiaries as promised,” the release said.