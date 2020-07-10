STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

At 133, infection through local contact sets record

Briefing the media here, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the state is inching closer to community transmission and the signs emanating point to that direction.

Published: 10th July 2020 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2020 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

Health workers store a swab sample collected at a Covid-19 testing center. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The evidence of chinks in the state’s armour in the battle against Covid-19 emerged as contact cases continued to rise for the fifth straight day on Thursday. In a new high, the state recorded 133 cases of local transmission. Of them, the sources of infection of seven persons are not known.

Briefing the media here, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the state is inching closer to community transmission and the signs emanating point to that direction. The state on Thursday recorded its highest single-day spike of 339 cases. As many as 149 persons recovered from the infection during the day.

“The cases crossed the 300 mark again. The cases will continue to flare up. The positive cases reporting now are manageable, but the government will be in a spot of bother if cases due to contact spike and lead to community transmission. Hence, a situation in which contact transmission leads to super spreading and then to community transmission should be avoided at all cost,” said Pinarayi.

He said like Thiruvananthapuram city, a high-risk situation is prevailing in Kochi also. According to him, the situation is such that at any time, stringent restrictions could be enforced and this is applicable to the whole state.

“Reports are coming in that the chances of infection transmission are increasing. This highlights the need for avoiding unnecessary travel, following reverse quarantine and not becoming part of any crowd.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Health workers collect swab samples for COVID-19 testing at a containment zone in Patiala Wednesday July 8 2020. (Photo | PTI)
50,000 more doctors needed to reduce COVID-19 deaths: Dr Devi Shetty
Coronavirus cannot survive temperatures above 70°C, so by making the filter temperature far hotter, researchers said they were able to kill the virus instantly. (Photo | www.webmd.com)
Researchers claim their air filter ‘catches and kills’ coronavirus instantly
For representational purposes
Clinical trials for Ayurvedic medicine for Covid-19 to be initiated in India, US
Delhi AIIMS (File photo | EPS)
AIIMS: Bodies swapped, Covid victim cremated by another family

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gaffar at Punajanur village in Chamarajanagar district | EXPRESS
Meet the Karnataka man who lost his hand to Veerappan’s bullet
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump always had a xenophobic narrative: Graduates criticize US international students policy
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp