At 133, infection through local contact sets record

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The evidence of chinks in the state’s armour in the battle against Covid-19 emerged as contact cases continued to rise for the fifth straight day on Thursday. In a new high, the state recorded 133 cases of local transmission. Of them, the sources of infection of seven persons are not known.

Briefing the media here, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the state is inching closer to community transmission and the signs emanating point to that direction. The state on Thursday recorded its highest single-day spike of 339 cases. As many as 149 persons recovered from the infection during the day.

“The cases crossed the 300 mark again. The cases will continue to flare up. The positive cases reporting now are manageable, but the government will be in a spot of bother if cases due to contact spike and lead to community transmission. Hence, a situation in which contact transmission leads to super spreading and then to community transmission should be avoided at all cost,” said Pinarayi.

He said like Thiruvananthapuram city, a high-risk situation is prevailing in Kochi also. According to him, the situation is such that at any time, stringent restrictions could be enforced and this is applicable to the whole state.

“Reports are coming in that the chances of infection transmission are increasing. This highlights the need for avoiding unnecessary travel, following reverse quarantine and not becoming part of any crowd.”