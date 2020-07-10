COVID-19: Relaxations in buffer zones in Thiruvananthapuram, shops to be open till 5 pm

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A few lockdown relaxations have been made in the buffer zones in Thiruvananthapuram city corporation. Fishing has been permitted as long as the catch is sold inside the buffer zones. Shops will be open here till 5 pm every day as part of the relaxations.

Vallakadavu, Beempally, Beemapally East, Valiyathura and Muttathara regions of the Thiruvananthapuram corporation, near Poonthura, are the buffer zones.

"The relaxations in shop timings have been made because of overcrowding at the shops till 11 am. When 11 am is the time for shops to shut down, people start reaching shops only by 10 and social distancing is in tatters. We are changing the regulations in buffer zones alone," said Minister Kadakampally Surendran.

All restrictions are applicable in the rest of Thiruvananthapuram city corporation including critical containment zones and containment zones.

The minister also said that fake news and propaganda are being spread among the people in the Poonthura coastal belt to create confusion.

"The tests done are conclusive and all the allegations that the tests don't give right results are politically motivated. We have a limitation of human resources when a massive number are testing positive every day. However, the best possible care is being given," said the minister.

Earlier in the day, people had come together in Poonthura violating lockdown restrictions to stage a protest demanding opening of essential shops.