Kanam responds to Pinarayi

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Two days after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan responded to Kanam Rajendran’s jibe against the CPM over the 1965 polls, the CPI state secretary on Thursday said his statements were based on historical facts. Kanam said the CM need not have responded to the statement during his press conference on the state’s Covid-19 situation. “For a moment, he became the party secretary. That was inappropriate,” he said.

Referring to an article by EMS Namboodiripad, Kanam justified his remarks that CPM had entered into an alliance with the IUML during the 1965 polls. “The CPM had alliance with the Socialist Party in 29 seats. It had also contested along with the League and several independents,” he said. Kanam also rejected reports drawing a parallel between the Solar scam and the gold smuggling case. “The government’s graph need not always maintain an upward trend. At times, there will be issues. The LDF and the Left government have people’s support to overcome such issues,” Kanam said.