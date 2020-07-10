NIA to probe gold smuggling case, ex-Consulate woman employee moves Kerala HC for anticipatory bail

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Centre on Thursday allowed the NIA to investigate the gold smuggling case in Kerala in view of "serious implications for national security" while a foreign consulate's former woman employee, suspected to be involved in the racket, moved the state high court for anticipatory bail.

The National Investigating Agency (NIA) will probe the case of smuggling, detected by the Customs sleuths, which has also taken a political turn with Congress and BJP targeting Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after the woman was found to have been working for the state I-T department, a portfolio held by him, and sacked.

The Ministry of Home Affairs ordered the NIA probe a day after Vijayan, facing demands for his resignation, wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his "intervention for an effective investigation" into the seizure of gold worth about Rs 15 crore from a "diplomatic baggage" which arrived at the international airport in Thiruvananthapuram recently.

ALSO READ: Key accused Swapna gives clean chit to Kerala CM, threatens suicide

"The MHA permits the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to investigate the Thiruvananthapuram airport gold smuggling case, as the organised smuggling operation may have serious implications for national security," a home ministry spokesperson said in Delhi.

The gold weighing over 30 kg was seized from a baggage, carrying the name of a diplomatic person, that had landed by air cargo at Thiruvananthapuram international airport recently.

The Customs department has said it suspected a smuggling syndicate had misused the name of a person in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) consulate who enjoys diplomatic immunity.

On Thursday, India said it was keeping the embassy of the UAE informed about the case and that the mission was extending all cooperation to the Customs authorities examining it.

ALSO READ: Prime accused Swapna shifts blame on UAE consulate general, denies role in gold smuggling​

"The customs authorities, following established protocol and procedure, have seized a consignment sent from abroad in the name of an official working in the Consulate General of the United Arab Emirates in Thiruvananthapuram," Spokesperson in the Ministry of External Affairs Anurag Srivastava said at an online media briefing.

The anticipatory bail plea of the woman employee, on the run since being sacked from contractual service in the state IT department after her name cropped up in the smuggling case, is expected to come upbefore thehigh court on Friday.

The woman and an alleged accomplice of her are absconding even as an audio clip in which she purportedly claims innocence surfaced.

In a related legal development, the consulate's another former employee, R Sarith Kumar, who has been arrested in the case, was produced before the economic offences court in Kochi and sent to the customs department custody for further probe.

As a political storm erupted over the case, the opposition Congress and BJPin the state stepped up their attack on Vijayan demanding his resignation and a CBI probe alleging "involvement ofhis office" in the case. Congress at the national level also sought a CBI probe.

The state government has removed senior IAS officer M Sivasankar, who was the secretary to the Chief Minister and the IT Principal secretary, following allegations that he had close links with the woman suspect in the case. The official has gone on a year's leave.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala on Thursday demanded a CBI probe into the gold smuggling case, alleging the incident involves people who have access to the highest echelons of the state and the Central governments.

Responding to the queries from the media on the resignation demand,Vijayan asked the opposition to desist from "cheap tactics" and "imaginative stories".

"Smuggling affects the economy of the nation and the culprits must be brought before the nation. We have offered all assistance to the central agencies if they require any. We need to identify the big fishes behind this criminal act.

"It's the centre to decide the investigating agency. Not the state government and they are doing it already," he said.

Meanwhile, various television channels aired a voice clip in which the wanted woman purportedly claimed she had no role in the smuggling case.

The woman is heard saying that her only involvement in the incident was that she had called a person in the diplomatic cargo section and askedhim to clear the cargo.

She claimed the developments in the past few days had broghther family on the verge of suicide.

"I know all politicalleaders and I have only an official relationshipwith them" and had invited them for various functions,she said adding she had no connection with the smuggling case.

The audio clip surfaced on a day when the Kochi customs wrote to state police chief Loknath Behera seeking certain CCTV visuals of the airport,police sources said.

The DGP has directed the Police commissioner and IG traffic to hand over the footage to the Customs, they added.