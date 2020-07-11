STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala gold smuggling case: Chennithala slams Pinarayi govt, says it's trying to save accused

The Opposition leader also blamed the lapses of the health department for the spurt in COVID-19 cases

Published: 11th July 2020 02:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2020 02:48 PM   |  A+A-

UDF chairman Ramesh Chennithala

UDF chairman Ramesh Chennithala (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala has shot off a letter to the DGP Loknath Behera with a copy marked to the Valiyathura SHO urging the police to register an FIR under CrPC 154 in the gold smuggling case.

Chennithala lamented that the police inaction has led the second accused in the gold smuggling case, Swapna Suresh, to file for anticipatory bail. At a press meet held at Cantonment House, the Opposition leader came down heavily on the Chief Minister alleging that he tried to make the gold smuggling case a mere Customs case.

Chennithala alleged that the image built up by the Chief Minister has come down like a pack of cards with people now convinced of the corruption allegations raised by the Opposition. He urged that the police should file an FIR under Section 154 of the CrPC which gives a choice to the informant to furnish information orally or in writing. If the information is disclosed orally, then the report must be generated in writing by the police officer himself or under his direction. The report must be read out to the informant. Chennithala reminded the police force that it functions as per the CrPC and IPC which reveals the LDF government’s lapse in taking up the case.

“Pinarayi Vijayan and the LDF government failed to file a FIR against the culprits behind the gold smuggling case as they wanted to save the tainted former IT secretary M Sivasankar and the second accused, Swapna Suresh. Moreover, by not filing the FIR, the accused, Swapna got the protection against forging of documents and impersonation. There has been a concerted effort from the government to protect the culprits,” said Chennithala.

He also blamed the lapses of the health department for the spurt in COVID-19 cases. The Opposition leader rued the lack of institutional and home quarantine facilities which enabled the pandemic to shoot up. If not for the apathy of the health department officials, people in Poonthura would not have ventured out into the streets demanding food and essentials. Chennithala said he spoke to the CM over phone urging him to provide essential food items to the people in Poonthura.

“The Opposition had always held protests against the LDF government keeping in mind the safety protocols of COVID-19. If there had been a lapse from our side, we had corrected our party workers. Pinarayi is not going to walk away from the gold smuggling case by putting the blame on the spurt in the COVID-19 on us. As Opposition, we will fight against the LDF government on the gold smuggling case with safety protocols in place,” added Chennithala.

Thiruvananthapuram MLA, VS Sivakumar, also attended the press meet along with the Opposition leader. He highlighted the issue of CPM party workers instigating the crowd in Poonthura on Friday which saw them protesting against the government.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala gold smuggling case Ramesh Chennithala
India Matters
The infant’s result came on Thursday. (Photo| ANI)
Baby born to Covid-19 negative mother in Delhi hospital tests positive
For representational purposes.
GDP to take Rs 15 lakh crore dent from Covid-19 pandemic
A street vendor sells new coronavirus puppets in La Paz, Bolivia, Thursday, July 9, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Indoor airborne spread of Covid-19 possible: WHO changes its stance
Officials of Chakra Innovation with  Chakr DeCoV device. (Photo | EPS)
IIT-Delhi develops device to disinfect N-95 masks in 90 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A firefighter attempts to douse the fire that broke out in Indraprastha shopping centre, at Borivali West in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Level 4 fire breaks out at shopping centre in Mumbai's Borivali; no casualty reported
WHO praises efforts to contain COVID-19 in Mumbai's Dharavi slums
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp