Kerala MP Shashi Tharoor makes five-point appeal to state on handling Poonthura unrest 

By Online Desk

Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor condemned the alleged attacks on health workers and the alleged discrimination against the residents of Poonthura, the latest COVID-19 epicentre in Kerala where up to 119 people have tested positive for the virus.

The fishing hamlet had recently seen residents pouring into the streets without masks protesting against the government for lack of access to essentials.

People living in the area, which is under triple lockdown, had demanded re-opening of shops selling necessary food items to meet their needs. Over 100 residents of the fishermen hamlet had skirmishes with the police and special commando officers deployed at the spot. There were also reports of health workers who had visited the town to collect samples of COVID-19, reportedly being threatened, attacked and spit on by some locals.

As per the statistics released by the state government, 119 of the 600 tests conducted in Poonthura, a coastal area in Thiruvananthapuram, had come back positive, as of July 10.

Tharoor took to Facebook and wrote that it was "wrong to discriminate against or isolate our fellow citizens in Poonthura, mostly fisherfolk who braved their lives to save many during the 2018 Kerala floods. We need to support them in order to help them cope with the stress& pressure of the current situation."

Currently, around 1000 people have been placed under isolation in Poonthura, a densely populated area. The New Indian Express had earlier reported that the lack of volunteers for delivering essential goods to the residents in the critical containment zones was becoming an issue. Though the state government had announced free ration, the unavailability of other essential goods had left people in the lurch.

The 5-point appeal:

1. Segregate the positive cases ward-wise (Poonthura, Manikyavilakom, Beemapalli, Ambalathara etc).

2. Provide proper care for patients according to the ‪COVID-19‬ protocol. Communicate with the people effectively to clear misunderstandings.

3. Compassionate behaviour and supportive approach from the Police.

4. Supply of essential items using mobile Maveli Stores during specified timings, including facility for mobile ATMs.

5. Distribution of provision kits for people who live on daily subsistence.

The MP added, "rather than pointing fingers at those suffering from pandemic restrictions, I appeal to the state govt to ensure the following urgently."