STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala MP Shashi Tharoor makes five-point appeal to state on handling Poonthura unrest 

The fishing hamlet had recently seen residents pouring into the streets without masks protesting against the government for lack of access to essentials.

Published: 11th July 2020 07:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2020 07:24 PM   |  A+A-

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (File photo| P Jawahar, EPS)

By Online Desk

Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor condemned the alleged attacks on health workers and the alleged discrimination against the residents of Poonthura, the latest COVID-19 epicentre in Kerala where up to 119 people have tested positive for the virus. 

The fishing hamlet had recently seen residents pouring into the streets without masks protesting against the government for lack of access to essentials.

People living in the area, which is under triple lockdown, had demanded re-opening of shops selling necessary food items to meet their needs. Over 100 residents of the fishermen hamlet had skirmishes with the police and special commando officers deployed at the spot. There were also reports of health workers who had visited the town to collect samples of COVID-19, reportedly being threatened, attacked and spit on by some locals. 

Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor, on Saturday, condemned the alleged attacks on health workers and the alleged discrimination against the city's residents in this time of crisis and appealed to the Kerala government to follow a five-point action plan to bring down the unrest.  

As per the statistics released by the state government, 119 of the 600 tests conducted in Poonthura, a coastal area in Thiruvananthapuram, had come back positive, as of July 10. 

Tharoor took to Facebook and wrote that it was "wrong to discriminate against or isolate our fellow citizens in Poonthura, mostly fisherfolk who braved their lives to save many during the 2018 Kerala floods. We need to support them in order to help them cope with the stress& pressure of the current situation." 

Currently, around 1000 people have been placed under isolation in Poonthura, a densely populated area. The New Indian Express had earlier reported that the lack of volunteers for delivering essential goods to the residents in the critical containment zones was becoming an issue. Though the state government had announced free ration, the unavailability of other essential goods had left people in the lurch. 

The 5-point appeal: 

1. Segregate the positive cases ward-wise (Poonthura, Manikyavilakom, Beemapalli, Ambalathara etc). 
2. Provide proper care for patients according to the ‪COVID-19‬ protocol. Communicate with the people effectively to clear misunderstandings. 
3. Compassionate behaviour and supportive approach from the Police. 
4. Supply of essential items using mobile Maveli Stores during specified timings, including facility for mobile ATMs. 
5. Distribution of provision kits for people who live on daily subsistence. 

The MP added, "rather than pointing fingers at those suffering from pandemic restrictions, I appeal to the state govt to ensure the following urgently."

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Shashi Tharoor Poonthura Thiruvananthapuram COVID 19 kerala epicentre
India Matters
The infant’s result came on Thursday. (Photo| ANI)
Baby born to Covid-19 negative mother in Delhi hospital tests positive
For representational purposes.
GDP to take Rs 15 lakh crore dent from Covid-19 pandemic
A street vendor sells new coronavirus puppets in La Paz, Bolivia, Thursday, July 9, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Indoor airborne spread of Covid-19 possible: WHO changes its stance
Officials of Chakra Innovation with  Chakr DeCoV device. (Photo | EPS)
IIT-Delhi develops device to disinfect N-95 masks in 90 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A firefighter attempts to douse the fire that broke out in Indraprastha shopping centre, at Borivali West in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Level 4 fire breaks out at shopping centre in Mumbai's Borivali; no casualty reported
WHO praises efforts to contain COVID-19 in Mumbai's Dharavi slums
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp