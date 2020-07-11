STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Protests across Kerala demanding Pinarayi’s resignation

Both Muslim Youth League and Yuva Morcha took out protests to Kozhikode Collectorate.

Published: 11th July 2020 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2020 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

(Left) Police lathicharging a Yuva Morcha activist during a protest march to the Kozhikode collectorate demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday | Manu R Mavelil

By Express News Service

T’PURAM/KOZHIKODE: Youth wings of Congress, Muslim League and BJP take out marches, Police use teargas, water cannons to disperse protesters, Several party workers, police personnel injured in clashes, CPM alleges protests part of move to destabilise govt

As Opposition UDF and BJP intensified protests against the government over the gold smuggling case, Kerala on Friday witnessed violent agitations across the state demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. A slew of outfits, including the Youth League, Youth Congress and Yuva Morcha, took out protests across the state. The police used grenades and water cannons to disperse protesters near the Kozhikode Collectorate. In Kannur, Youth Congress march to the chief minister’s house turned violent. The CPM leadership meanwhile hit out against violent protests and alleged that the protests were part of a move to destabilise the government.

Both Muslim Youth League and Yuva Morcha took out protests to Kozhikode Collectorate. Police had to use tear gas and water cannons to clear the protesters who marched towards the collectorate by breaking the barricades. A total of 18 Yuva Morcha workers and 15 Youth League workers including its state general secretary P K Firoz were injured. Yuva Morcha state president C R Praful Krishnan, state secretary K Anoop, district president T Raneesh and four mediapersons were among the injured.

Police forcibly removing Youth League workers
during a protest marchin Kozhikode on Friday | Express

After the march taken out by Youth Congress to the CM’s house at Pinarayi in Kannur turned violent, the police registered cases against 115 persons, including K Sudhakaran, MP, and Shafi Parambil, MLA, for organising a march by violating the Covid protocol.The Youth Congress workers marched to the house of Pinarayi Vijayan at Pandyala Mukku in Pinarayi.

The police blocked the march at Padinjittam Muri, one kilometre away from the house by putting up barricades. As the workers tried to break the barricades, police used tear gas and water cannons. The workers clashed with the police and pelted stones at them. Six Youth Congress workers and four police personnel were injured in the incident.The Muslim Youth League workers took out a protest march to Malappuram collectorate while another protest was staged in front of Wayanad Collectorate. 

In Nedumangad, Thiruvananthapuram, Yuva Morcha workers took out protest to the office of Sandeep Nair, one of the accused in the smuggling case.Meanwhile the CPM leadership has hit out against violent protests taken out by Opposition parties demanding the chief minister’s resignation in the gold smuggling case. Viewing it as a challenge against human lives, the CPM alleged that the protests were part of a move to destabilise the government.In a statement here, the CPM state secretariat pointed out that the LDF and the chief minister want the culprits in the smuggling case to be brought before the law. That’s why the chief minister demanded an investigation at the earliest and NIA has already begun the probe. The Left government will not protect anyone involved in smuggling, reiterated the CPM.

“With its four-year rule till date, it has always been evident to the masses that the Chief Minister’s Office represents the state’s dignity. The protest to weaken the Left government - which has made Kerala a model for the world in Covid control - are simply parochial political moves with power-hungry motives. Such violent protests by throwing Covid protocol to wind amounts to playing with human lives,” the party said.
The CPM alleged that the UDF and the BJP are moving ahead with an ill-motive to defame the chief minister and the Left government. People are against such anarchist forms of protests. 

As directed by the Centre, the NIA has already started its investigation. The UDF and BJP are afraid that many of them could get trapped if the probe moves in the right direction. It should be suspected whether the agitations are aimed at sabotaging the investigation, the party mused.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Pinarayi Vijayan
India Matters
The infant’s result came on Thursday. (Photo| ANI)
Baby born to Covid-19 negative mother in Delhi hospital tests positive
For representational purposes.
GDP to take Rs 15 lakh crore dent from Covid-19 pandemic
A street vendor sells new coronavirus puppets in La Paz, Bolivia, Thursday, July 9, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Indoor airborne spread of Covid-19 possible: WHO changes its stance
Officials of Chakra Innovation with  Chakr DeCoV device. (Photo | EPS)
IIT-Delhi develops device to disinfect N-95 masks in 90 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A firefighter attempts to douse the fire that broke out in Indraprastha shopping centre, at Borivali West in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Level 4 fire breaks out at shopping centre in Mumbai's Borivali; no casualty reported
WHO praises efforts to contain COVID-19 in Mumbai's Dharavi slums
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp