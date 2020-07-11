STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Swapna a member of gold smuggling gang, Centre tells HC

The Customs informed the court that accused Sarith Kumar’s statement has indicated his active role in the import of the cargo in the guise of diplomatic baggage.

Published: 11th July 2020 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2020 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

Swapna Suresh and Sarith Kumar

Swapna Suresh and Sarith Kumar

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Central government on Friday informed the Kerala High Court that Swapna Suresh, who has gone into hiding after the Customs seized 30kg of gold smuggled through the diplomatic channel, had conspired and actively participated in the illegal activity. She is a pivotal member of the gang engaged in smuggling of large quantities of gold to India by defrauding government agencies using the cover of diplomatic protection. The Centre said the involvement of higher officials cannot be ruled out at this stage and it can be unearthed only by  interrogating Swapna.

Opposing Swapna’s anticipatory bail plea, the Centre’s counsel told the court that this is a case that adversely affects the nation’s security and economic stability. Swapna’s interrogation in custody is crucial as her aide Sandeep and other gang members are also at large. She does not have a clean history and has been involved in a crime registered by Valiyathura police.

According to the Centre, since the case is critical to national security and the country’s relationship with friendly foreign states, the National Investigation Agency has registered a case against Swapna. Hence, the petition is not maintainable. Citing a High Court order, the Centre’s standing counsel, Ravi Prakash, said only the NIA Special Court has the original jurisdiction to entertain an application for anticipatory bail. Hence, this bail application should be dismissed.

The Customs informed the court that accused Sarith Kumar’s statement has indicated his active role in the import of the cargo in the guise of diplomatic baggage. The Consular Charge d’Affaires has also confirmed that he used to take Sarith’s help for odd jobs. Sarith directly paid the clearing charges for contraband cargo himself in cash, as against the general practice of making such payment by the consulate through RTGS.

Sarith used to take delivery of contraband cargo himself in his car, as against the general practice of taking routine deliveries through vehicles belonging to the UAE Consulate. The statement of B S Soumya, wife of another suspect, Sandeep, has been recorded, the Customs informed the court. She said her husband used to smuggle gold with the help of Swapna, Sarith and other identified persons under the guise of diplomatic cargo. Swapna and Sarith used to smuggle gold for other gangs also. Swapna used to arrange papers for getting the cargo addressed to the consulate cleared from the air cargo complex.

The Customs officers have tried their best to serve a summons on her at her all known addresses. However, she is deliberately avoiding it to thwart the ongoing investigation, the Centre told the court.The NIA’s counsel submitted that an FIR under the UAPA has been registered against the gang for raising funds for terrorist activities. The court adjourned the case to Tuesday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala High Court Swapna Suresh gold smuggling
India Matters
The infant’s result came on Thursday. (Photo| ANI)
Baby born to Covid-19 negative mother in Delhi hospital tests positive
For representational purposes.
GDP to take Rs 15 lakh crore dent from Covid-19 pandemic
A street vendor sells new coronavirus puppets in La Paz, Bolivia, Thursday, July 9, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Indoor airborne spread of Covid-19 possible: WHO changes its stance
Officials of Chakra Innovation with  Chakr DeCoV device. (Photo | EPS)
IIT-Delhi develops device to disinfect N-95 masks in 90 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A firefighter attempts to douse the fire that broke out in Indraprastha shopping centre, at Borivali West in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Level 4 fire breaks out at shopping centre in Mumbai's Borivali; no casualty reported
WHO praises efforts to contain COVID-19 in Mumbai's Dharavi slums
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp