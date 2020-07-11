WCC row: Costume assistant points fingers at Geetu Mohandas

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A day after Geetu Mohandas broke her silence regarding the allegations against her by costume designer Stephy Xavior, the costume assistant of her directorial venture ‘Moothon’ came out in support of Stephy on Friday. In a Facebook post, Rafi Kannadiparamba alleged that Geetu’s claim of Stephy having taken away costumes from the film’s sets without informing the crew was false. He also uploaded an audio clip to support this.

Asserting that what Stephy said about her being removed from the movie after asking for remuneration was true, he said even he had received his wages a long period after the shooting was wound up. “Please do not spread fake news against people and accuse them of theft when they ask for the wages,” he said. Geetu had said in a Facebook post on Thursday that she spoke harshly with Stephy after she was informed that Stephy had taken away the costumes by designer Maxima from the studio, without informing the team members.