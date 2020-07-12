15-year-old boy dies by suicide in Wayanad

By Express News Service

KALPETTA: A 15-year-old boy’s death by suicide in Vellamunda has added to the state’s concern of the recent spike in suicides among teenagers. Ayush Jickson, a Class X student of The Green Hills Public School, Sultan Bathery, was playing with his friends and cousins on Friday, after which he went upstairs to take a shower. Later, he was found hanging from the staircase.

The reason for death is yet to be ascertained. Ayush was living with his grandparents since the last two years. His parents and younger siblings are in the UAE.

“Ayush was a quiet and reserved boy. He was studying in a boarding school. However, due to the pandemic, he had to stay back with his grandparents. An investigation is on,” said SI Surendran P, Vellamunda police station. The body was handed over to relatives after postmortem.