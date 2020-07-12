Kerala HC directs police to provide protection to Sister Lucy

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The High Court has directed the police to provide adequate protection to the life and property of Sr Lucy Kalappurackal, the nun who was recently expelled by the Franciscan Clarist Congregation in Mananthavady.Justice Raja Vijaya Raghavan issued the order on the petition filed by Sr Lucy seeking police protection.

The court directed the station house officer of Vellamunda police station to ensure that law and order are maintained in the area. Sr lucy, in the petition, said that she had complained several times before of the threat to her life from Sr Ann Joseph, superior general, FC Congregation, Sr Ligi Maria, mother superior, Fr Noble Thomas, PRO Mananthawady Diocese and Fr Stephen Kottackal, vicar of Karakkamala Church and she apprehends that the vicar and mother superior will endanger her life with the aide of their henchmen or hired goons. Hence, she sought police protection.