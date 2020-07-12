One more dies of COVID-19 in Kerala

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: One more COVID death has been reported in the state, taking the total number of COVID deaths in Kerala to 30. 74-year-old Thyagarajan Aachari from Valathungal in Kollam, who was under treatment for COVID-19 at Parippally government medical college hospital died on Sunday. He was tested positive on July 8 and was on ventilator for the past 4 days.

The person, whose condition was critical from the past few days, died of cardiac arrest. On July 6 he was admitted to a private hospital in Kollam with a history of fever with chills, headache, and body pain.

On July 8, when the patient developed a productive cough with persistent fever, his sample was collected and sent for COVID test. After his result turned positive he was shifted to MCH, Parippally on July 9. On Sunday his condition deteriorated and he died due to cardiac arrest.

Meanwhile, the COVID test on the body of a 75-year-old missing woman whose body was recovered from East Kallada canal, has been tested positive on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Gowri Kutti, a native of Elavoor at Kannanalloor, Kollam.

The body of the woman, who went missing from her home on Friday, was recovered by the East Kallada police on the same day. Her swab sample was collected from Sasthamcotta taluk hospital and it was sent for testing which turned positive on Sunday.

The police have registered a case of unnatural death and her body has been sent for post mortem. The police are suspecting it to be a case of suicide. On Sunday, 435 people tested positive for the virus in Kerala, taking the total number of people in treatment in Kerala to 3743.