Police to probe whether Swapna produced fake certificates: CM

T’PURAM/KOCHI: She is understood to have only educational qualifications of Plus-II and Diploma in Tourism. None of the companies is able to explain how a candidate with dubious records secured job in a govt project

He state police will investigate complaints regarding the authenticity of the certificates produced by Swapna Suresh, prime suspect in the gold smuggling case, to secure a job in a government project, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said here on Saturday.

“The police will investigate the complaints that have emerged on the certificates of the controversial woman,” Pinararyi told reporters. Swapna is facing allegations of producing a fake BCom degree certificate of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Technological University to secure a job in a government project under the IT Department. The Chief Minister added that the gold smuggling case is being investigated by the NIA and reiterated that it was not for the state police to inquire into such aspects.

Meanwhile, the police have received a complaint against Swapna for the first time seeking an inquiry against her after registering a separate case for forgery and cheating for producing fake BCom degree certificate for obtaining the job.“It is known that she has given the certificate issued from Mumbai-based Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Technological University. But the university authorities are reported to have denied that they have BCom course in the institution.

It may also be investigated who are the persons or public servants facilitated such illegal appointment by conducting fraudulent interviews and causing loss to the government exchequer. She is now learnt to be an accused in a gold smuggling case being investigated by NIA and Customs. Since the above-mentioned offences are distinct and unconnected offences and not in the course of the same transaction of the smuggling case being investigated by NIA, it is humbly requested to register a separate case under sections 465,468,471 and 420 of IPC,” said the petition.

“To get a job in Space Park, she is learnt to have submitted forged degree certificates through Bengaluru-based firm Vision Technology. She is understood to have only educational qualifications of Plus-II and Diploma in Tourism while she was employed earlier at Air India SATS. When she joined Space Park, she has submitted certificate misrepresenting that she is a BCom graduate,” added the petition. Rajesh Vijayan, a Kochi-based lawyer, filed the complaint before Ernakulam Central Police on Saturday.