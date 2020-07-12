STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Those raking up rows trying to save culprits: Kodiyeri

It was after this incident was brought to light that V Muraleedharan’s statement came out claiming that the gold was not brought in diplomatic baggage, he said.

Kodiyeri Balakrishnan

Kerala CPM secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan. (File Photo| Vincent Pulickal, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Questioning  Union Minister V Muraleedharan’s statements with regard to the gold smuggling case, CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan on Saturday pointed out that it was a clearing agent, with affiliation to the Sangh Parivar, who helped clear the diplomatic baggage that carried the smuggled gold. He had even threatened the customs officers that they would lose their jobs if they blocked the diplomatic bags. It was after this incident was brought to light that V Muraleedharan’s statement came out claiming that the gold was not brought in diplomatic baggage, he said.

“A clearing agent is not needed to clear diplomatic baggage. Yet the agent, who is a BMS leader, got involved in the matter. It should be suspected if Muraleedharan’s statement was aimed at whitewashing this intervention. If looked into, this could perhaps lead us to the conspirators behind the case. The NIA has now made it clear that the gold smuggling was indeed carried out through the diplomatic baggage channel, thus casting a shadow of doubt on Muraleedharan. He should consider whether it is ideal for him to remain in his ministerial position,” said Kodiyeri.

Kodiyeri Balakrishnan
