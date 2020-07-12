UDF to train guns on Left

CYNTHIA CHANDRAN By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: UDF leadership has decided to combat the LDF Government’s allegation by holding protests on the gold smuggling issue with Covid-19 health safety protocols in place and to highlight the lapses in combating the pandemic.

Since Friday, there have been attempts from the LDF leadership to portray that the Opposition protest against the gold smuggling case is unwarranted at a time when the pandemic has increased manifold. Congress MPs from the state have decided to raise the issue in the monsoon session of Parliament which is likely to be convened during August. Though a CBI probe is yet to be initiated in the case, Congress leadership’s clamour to have an NIA probe found success when the union home ministry ordered for it.

UDF convener Benny Behanan told TNIE that they can’t sit idle as a responsible Opposition. “We have asked our party workers to lead protests against the gold smuggling case by maintaining the safety protocols of Covid -19. One should realise why the Left Government has been forced to go on a defensive mode on the pandemic as it reveals their lapses in combating it. UDF will highlight this aspect before the public rigorously,” said Benny Behanan. But at the same time it is a matter of concern for the UDF camp in the way in which youth leaders get carried away at the time of public protests. They are aware that the latest gold smuggling case is similar to a “million dollar” opportunity where they have to fight tooth and nail against the Left.

On Monday, the liaison committee of the UDF leadership will be held at Cantonment House, Chennithala’s official residence. The UDF camp is also worried about the strong cyber warriors where they are putting on a formidable fight. K Muraleedharan, MP, told TNIE that the LDF Government’s ploy to put their lapse on them will not be entertained. “Congress MPs have already asked Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi to raise the issue in the next session of Parliament which is likely to be held during August for two weeks,” said Muraleedharan.