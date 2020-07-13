Kerala gold smuggling case: UDF to move no-confidence motion against LDF government

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The high power committee of the UDF has decided to bring in a no-confidence motion against the LDF government following their failure to nab the suspects in the gold smuggling case. The UDF leadership has also decided to bring a resolution to oust Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan owing to his association with the suspects, Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair.

UDF convener Benny Behanan and Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala said after the UDF meeting that the leadership has decided to intensify their protest against the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan demanding his resignation. Chennithala has been entrusted to decide on the future course of action as currently no date has been fixed on when it should be brought in. A final decision on it will be taken after Chennithala holds talks with other allies.

"Pinarayi helped the suspects in the gold smuggling case to evade arrest which saw them escaping to Bengaluru. How could Swapna Suresh escape from Kerala when the capital city is facing triple lockdown? The Chief Minister and the Speaker should step down from office. Pinarayi is also helping the tainted bureaucrat M. Sivasankar. We have decided to bring in a no-confidence motion against the LDF government on the floor of the Assembly," said Benny Behanan.

The UDF meeting also demanded that Pinarayi Vijayan step down as CM on moral grounds as he has no right to be in office. The Speaker has also come under flak from the Opposition after he had inaugurated a workshop belonging to Sandeep Nair titled 'Carbon Doctor' based at Nedumangad here. The video clipping of the inauguration also saw the Speaker patting Swapna Suresh on her shoulder which revealed the close rapport between them. UDF leaders maintained that the Speaker did not show political ethics and he too has no right to continue in office.