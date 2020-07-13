STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Local spread cases spike, Kerala has 35 active clusters

Meanwhile, the state reported 435 Covid-19 positive cases on Sunday of whom 206 persons were infected through local transmission.

Published: 13th July 2020 04:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2020 04:28 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the state reporting more than 400 new Covid-19 cases and 200-plus persons contracting the virus through local transmission for the third straight day on Sunday, the health department released a detailed report on the coronavirus clusters. As per the same, the state has 35 active clusters, of which Poonthura in Thiruvananthapuram and Ponnani in Malappuram have large community clusters (more than 50 locally transmitted cases in an identified geographical area).

Meanwhile, the state reported 435 Covid-19 positive cases on Sunday of whom 206 persons were infected through local transmission. “The WHO itself says that small clusters of Covid-19 cases can quickly mushroom and if these go undetected, it will be like a forest fire which is not easy to bring under control. The total clusters that have formed in the state are 47, 12 of which were contained. Of the remaining 35, worrying signs are coming from Poonthura and Ponnani,” said a health department officer.

Need high alert in 4 districts

As per the report titled ‘State Report on Clusters’, other than Thiruvananthapuram and Malappuram, the districts requiring special attention are Alappuzha, Kannur, Palakkad and Thrissur.

“In Thiruvananthapuram and Malappuram, there is evidence of recent local transmissions and an increase in locally acquired cases. New clusters are evolving. It is also important to identify early warning signs such as stray positive cases in more numbers with the source of infection unknown, sudden death, a sudden increase in fever cases, respiratory illnesses and others. Kannur will have to give special attention regarding CISF and DSC camps. For Alappuzha, the focus should be clusters at the Indo Tibetan Border Police camp. In Thrissur’s case, surveillance will have to be strengthened in coastal areas,” says the report.
Palakkad finds a special reference in the report, highlighting that there are at least nine places in the district where clusters could evolve. For these, the report recommends special cluster containment measures like aggressive contact tracing, testing all severe acute respiratory infection (SARI) cases at all health facilities with RT-PCR tests and active case search.  

Besides the two large community clusters, the report points to 27 limited clusters (two locally transmitted cases or more in a division/ward within 14 days but not in the same households), three closed clusters (like CISF, defence camps) and three institutional clusters (at hospitals or offices).  As per the list, Kasaragod and Wayanad have no active cluster. The report was prepared after analysing data of two weeks with July 9 as the deadline.

10 health workers infected

Of the 435 cases reported on Sunday, 128 people came from abroad and 87 from other states. Ten health workers (four from Alappuzha, two from Thiruvananthapuram and one each from Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Kasaragod), one Defence Security Corps and one CISF personnel in Kannur were also infected.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala coronavirus local spread
India Matters
Image for representation
Want to take a flight? Be corona-free for 3 weeks
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
Passengers board a train at Prayagraj Junction following the resumption of passenger train services by the Indian Railways in a graded manner during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
CCTV monitoring, water coolers on trains soon as railways gear up to resume normal operations
Bengaluru woman’s search for NRI husband costs her Rs 7 lakh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representation (File photo | EPS)
Uncertainity looms: MSMEs, weavers face brunt of coronavirus lockdown
Sree Padmanabha Swamy Temple. (Express Photo)
SC upholds Travancore royal family's rights to administer Sree Padmanabha Swamy temple
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp