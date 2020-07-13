STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Gold smuggling case: Police to probe if anyone helped Swapna Suresh escape

A senior police officer said that the dept would take a close look at the allegations that are appearing in media against some officers and initiate action against them if the charges are proved.

Published: 13th July 2020 04:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2020 04:26 AM   |  A+A-

Swapna Suresh

Swapna Suresh (Photo | Express)

By Shan A S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Stung by allegations that they did not do enough to locate gold smuggling case suspects Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair, who eventually escaped to Bengaluru and were taken into custody by NIA, the state police will now probe if anyone from the force helped the duo flee.

The police had come under fire after the news emerged that the Swapna and Sandeep had managed to cross the Kerala border to reach Bengaluru.The allegation against the police was that they did not track Swapna and Sandeep, who were on the run, and some officers had connections with them.

A senior police officer told TNIE that the department would take a close look at the allegations that are appearing in media against some officers and initiate action against them if the charges are proved.
“We’ll check the veracity of the allegations levelled against the police in this case,” the officer said. “The NIA has already started the probe in this case. We won’t interfere with the working of central agencies but will check on our own whether the allegations raised against some officers have any truth. We want to know whether they received any help from any person in service or not,” said the officer.

Meanwhile, state police chief Loknath Behera said the police have been cooperating with the Customs and other agencies who are probing the case.“The Customs had asked for some details, documents and CCTV visuals. We have given them whatever they had asked for,” Behera said.He added the police have always helped the central agencies with information on various illegal activities whenever they came across them.

“Many cases might be happening outside our jurisdiction. Still, if any information is available with us, we never keep it to ourselves. We pass it on to the concerned agencies,” he said. Behera added that the state police had no idea as to how the duo had reached Benguluru from Kerala.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Swapna Suresh Gold smuggling case
India Matters
Image for representation
Want to take a flight? Be corona-free for 3 weeks
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
Passengers board a train at Prayagraj Junction following the resumption of passenger train services by the Indian Railways in a graded manner during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
CCTV monitoring, water coolers on trains soon as railways gear up to resume normal operations
Bengaluru woman’s search for NRI husband costs her Rs 7 lakh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representation (File photo | EPS)
Uncertainity looms: MSMEs, weavers face brunt of coronavirus lockdown
Sree Padmanabha Swamy Temple. (Express Photo)
SC upholds Travancore royal family's rights to administer Sree Padmanabha Swamy temple
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp