Triple lockdown in containment zones along Kerala coast

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has announced a 10-day triple lockdown in critical containment zones along the coastal belt starting from 6 am on Monday. The lockdown will be in effect in such zones until 6 pm on July 23. The coastal containment zones are Manikyavilakam, Poonthura and Puthenpally wards under the Thiruvananthapuram corporation; Chavara and Panmana in Kollam; Pattanakkadu, Kadakkarappally, Cherthala South, Mararikulam North, Kuthiyathodu, Thuravoor and Arattupuzha in Alappuzha; Chellanam in Ernakulam; Veliyamkodu, Perumbadappa, and Ponnani and Tanur municipalities in Malappuram.

While people cannot leave or enter critical containment zones, arrangements will be made to facilitate reverse quarantine for those in need. A 24-hour rapid response team comprising revenue, police and health officials will be deployed in these zones for surveillance and to deal with emergencies. The government has announced a ration of 5kg rice for families residing in such areas. Shops selling essential commodities will be open from 10 am to 6 pm. Milk booths can operate from 5 am to 10 am and 4 pm to 6 pm every day.

Night travel, between 7 pm to 5 am, will be banned. All central and other state institutions, offices and corporations will remain shut in places where the triple lockdown is imposed. Hospitals, medical shops and allied medical establishments — including manufacturing and distribution units — can function.

Activities related to forests, jails, treasury, electricity, potable water and sanitation will be allowed. The services of home guards will also be utilised.

Lockdown in state capital extended for another week

In the wake of a large number of cases without known sources of infection being reported, district collector has decided to continue the lockdown in the Thiruvanan-thapuram corporation area for another week.