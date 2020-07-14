STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Amid speculation, Pinarayi denies talk of further reshuffle in his office

The only reshuffle is that of replacing his former principal secretary M Sivasankar which has already been carried out,  Pinarayi said at his evening briefing. 

Published: 14th July 2020 05:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2020 05:34 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid speculation of an imminent shake-up in the Chief Minister's Office in the wake of allegations linking the CMO with the gold smuggling case, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday categorically denied any such move. The only reshuffle is that of replacing his former principal secretary M Sivasankar which has already been carried out,  Pinarayi said at his evening briefing. 

Speculation is rife that the CPM has decided to bring back to the CMO senior leader and the party's Kannur district chief M V Jayarajan who had served as the CM's private secretary for a brief period. 
Dubbed as a move to strengthen the party's control over the CMO, it's being pointed out that Jayarajan's return will streamline the functioning of the CMO. There are indications that the CPM Kannur district committee has already discussed replacing M V Jayarajan with Thaliaparambu MLA, James Mathew. Once the party takes a final decision, Jayarajan will take over as CM's private secretary. 

Concerns have been voiced in party circles about the party having no control over the CMO. The situation was different when CPM state committee member M V Jayarajan was part of the CMO. He was elected as Kannur district secretary in March 2019 when then incumbent P Jayarajan contested the LS poll from Vadakara.The party feels that with elections due next year, it should be more careful in avoiding further controversies. 

If Jayarajan is brought back to the CMO, it will definitely help. Similarly there are reports that CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan will henceforth play a more active role. The CPM central leadership also feels that the political leadership should have greater role in the administration in view of the recent controversies surrounding M Sivasankar and the gold smuggling case.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Image for representation
Want to take a flight? Be corona-free for 3 weeks
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
Passengers board a train at Prayagraj Junction following the resumption of passenger train services by the Indian Railways in a graded manner during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
CCTV monitoring, water coolers on trains soon as railways gear up to resume normal operations
Bengaluru woman’s search for NRI husband costs her Rs 7 lakh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representation (File photo | EPS)
Uncertainity looms: MSMEs, weavers face brunt of coronavirus lockdown
Sree Padmanabha Swamy Temple. (Express Photo)
SC upholds Travancore royal family's rights to administer Sree Padmanabha Swamy temple
Gallery
The flood situation in Assam worsened drastically on Monday, with six more people losing their lives in the deluge, which has affected nearly 22 lakh people across 27 districts, an official bulletin said. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: Assam floods affect lives of over 22 lakh people across 27 districts
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp