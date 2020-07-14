STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Chief Secretary starts investigation against Sivasankar

The state government has launched a probe to find if the Chief Minister’s Office was compromised in any way in assisting the accused in the smuggling case.

Published: 14th July 2020 04:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2020 04:39 AM   |  A+A-

Police standing guard in front of the residence of M Sivasankar at Poojapura in Thiruvananthapuram | B P Deepu

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has launched a probe to find if the Chief Minister’s Office was compromised in any way in assisting the accused in the smuggling case. The probe is being carried out by Chief Secretary Vishwas Mehta and Additional Chief Secretary (Finance) Rajesh Kumar Singh to find how Swapna Suresh managed to get a plum posting in a project under the IT department using a fake degree certificate.

She was appointed in Space Park Projects under Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure Ltd (KSITIL) . The findings would be significant as the future action on M Sivasankar, who was KSITIL chairman, hinges on the report. Though there were reports that he could be suspended, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said he needed more proof. “Sivasankar should not have gotten involved with the woman.  So we removed him from the post,” he said. 

The probe is also going to be crucial for consultancy firm PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) which advised the government in Space Park and e-mobility projects. the CM hinted the firm could face blacklisting. KSITIL MD C Jayasankarprasad has already filed a complaint accusing PwC and headhunting agency Vision Technology and Staffing Solutions Pvt Ltd for Swapna’s appointment in Space Park Project. Pinarayi also dismissed Opposition UDF’s move to bring in a resolution against Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan for his alleged links with the accused. He said the Speaker should not have been dragged into the controversy just because he inaugurated a shop belonging to the accused.

There was no reason to doubt Swapna: Chief mInister
Chief MInister Pinarayi Vijayan said the government was unaware of Swapna’s departure to Bengaluru. “As per media reports, she left two days before triple lockdown was announced in Thiruvananthapuram on July 6. There was no need for registering on Covid Jagratha portal for people going out of the state,” he said. He said they had no reason to check her credentials as she was part of the UAE Consulate and used to accompany the UAE Consulate General. There was no reason to doubt her, he said.  He said monitoring of such officials comes under the ambit of Central agencies.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Image for representation
Want to take a flight? Be corona-free for 3 weeks
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
Passengers board a train at Prayagraj Junction following the resumption of passenger train services by the Indian Railways in a graded manner during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
CCTV monitoring, water coolers on trains soon as railways gear up to resume normal operations
Bengaluru woman’s search for NRI husband costs her Rs 7 lakh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representation (File photo | EPS)
Uncertainity looms: MSMEs, weavers face brunt of coronavirus lockdown
Sree Padmanabha Swamy Temple. (Express Photo)
SC upholds Travancore royal family's rights to administer Sree Padmanabha Swamy temple
Gallery
The flood situation in Assam worsened drastically on Monday, with six more people losing their lives in the deluge, which has affected nearly 22 lakh people across 27 districts, an official bulletin said. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: Assam floods affect lives of over 22 lakh people across 27 districts
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp