Fake marksheet made to prove Swapna Suresh was regular student

KOCHI: Agencies analysing the fake graduation certificate of Swapna Suresh, alias Swapna Prabha Suresh, found the marksheet was meticulously drafted to convince she was a regular university student between July 2008 and June 2011 scoring over 70 per cent in subjects like ‘money banking financial management’, ‘company law’, ‘mercantile law’ and ‘elements of statistics’.The intelligence agencies launched a probe after Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Technological University (DBATU) said it never had a graduation course in commerce and the certificate claimed to have submitted by Swapna for the job of operations manager at Space Park, which comes under Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure Limited (KSITIL), was a fake.

As per the details in the marksheet and the certificate under the name of Swapna Prabha Suresh, the registration number was DBA/2K08/94894 and her father’s name was Sukumaran Suresh. It shows June 4, 1981 as her date of birth and she had passed in all subjects in the three-year course. While the first year had only four subjects, the next two years had five subjects each.

State Police Chief Loknath Behera told TNIE the police could launch a probe into the fake certificate only if an affected party — KSITIL or any other firm — lodges a complaint. DBATU Registrar S B Deosarkar said it’s really surprising that the fake certificate and marksheet were prepared for a course which the university didn’t have. “We are in the process of lodging a complaint with the police in the matter,” he said.