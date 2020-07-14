STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Fake marksheet made to prove Swapna Suresh was regular student

While the first year had only four subjects, the next two years had five subjects each. 

Published: 14th July 2020 04:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2020 10:45 AM   |  A+A-

Swapna Suresh

Kerala gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh after she was arrested by the National Investigation Agency. (Photo | PTI)

By Ajay Kanth
Express News Service

KOCHI: Agencies analysing the fake graduation certificate of Swapna Suresh, alias Swapna Prabha Suresh, found the marksheet was meticulously drafted to convince she was a regular university student between July 2008 and June 2011 scoring over 70 per cent in subjects like ‘money banking financial management’, ‘company law’, ‘mercantile law’ and ‘elements of statistics’.The intelligence agencies launched a probe after Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Technological University (DBATU) said it never had a graduation course in commerce and the certificate claimed to have submitted by Swapna for the job of operations manager at Space Park, which comes under Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure Limited (KSITIL), was a fake.

As per the details in the marksheet and the certificate under the name of Swapna Prabha Suresh, the registration number was DBA/2K08/94894 and her father’s name was Sukumaran Suresh. It shows June 4, 1981 as her date of birth and she had passed in all subjects in the three-year course. While the first year had only four subjects, the next two years had five subjects each. 

State Police Chief Loknath Behera told TNIE the police could launch a probe into the fake certificate only if an affected party — KSITIL or any other firm — lodges a complaint.  DBATU Registrar S B Deosarkar said it’s really surprising that the fake certificate and marksheet were prepared for a course which the university didn’t have. “We are in the process of lodging a complaint with the police in the matter,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Swapna Suresh
India Matters
Image for representation
Want to take a flight? Be corona-free for 3 weeks
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
Passengers board a train at Prayagraj Junction following the resumption of passenger train services by the Indian Railways in a graded manner during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
CCTV monitoring, water coolers on trains soon as railways gear up to resume normal operations
Bengaluru woman’s search for NRI husband costs her Rs 7 lakh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representation (File photo | EPS)
Uncertainity looms: MSMEs, weavers face brunt of coronavirus lockdown
Sree Padmanabha Swamy Temple. (Express Photo)
SC upholds Travancore royal family's rights to administer Sree Padmanabha Swamy temple
Gallery
The flood situation in Assam worsened drastically on Monday, with six more people losing their lives in the deluge, which has affected nearly 22 lakh people across 27 districts, an official bulletin said. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: Assam floods affect lives of over 22 lakh people across 27 districts
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp