85.13% students sail through Kerala Plus Two exams, girls outshine boys

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many as 85.13% of the students who appeared for the Plus Two (higher secondary) examinations in Kerala this year have become eligible for higher studies. The success rate this year is 0.8% higher than last year’s success rate of 84.33%.



The results of the higher secondary and vocational higher secondary examinations were declared by General Education Minister C Raveendranath here on Tuesday.



Of the 3.75 lakh students who appeared for the exam, 3.19 lakh became eligible for higher studies. Girls, with a success rate of 92.29 % performed better than boys who recorded a pass percentage of 77.22%.



The stream-wise breakup of pass percentage was: Science - 88.62 %, Commerce - 84.52% and Humanities - 77.6%. While government schools recorded a pass percentage of 82.19 %, the success rates of students from the aided and unaided sectors were 88.01% and 81.33% respectively.



18,510 students bagged A+grade in all subjects of which 14,195 were girls. Ernakulam district had the highest success rate of 89.02% while Kasaragod recorded the lowest pass percentage of 78.68%.

VHSE results



The success rate of VHSE students in the NSQF scheme was 73.02 %. In the Continuous Evaluation and Grading (Revised Cum Modular) Scheme, 81.8% students passed Part I and II while 81.8% students passed Part I, II and III.

Results available on websites, apps



The results are available on www.keralaresults.nic.in, www.dhsekerala.gov.in, www.vhse.kerala.gov.in, www.prd.kerala.gov.in, www.results.kite.kerala.gov.in and www.kerala.gov.in. The results are also available on mobile apps PRD Live, Saphalam 2020, and iExams.