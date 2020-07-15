STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

85.13% students sail through Kerala Plus Two exams, girls outshine boys

The success rate this year is 0.8% higher than last year’s success rate of 84.33%

Published: 15th July 2020 03:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2020 03:06 PM   |  A+A-

Public exams, SSLC exams, Kerala

Image used for representation. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many as 85.13% of the students who appeared for the Plus Two (higher secondary) examinations in Kerala this year have become eligible for higher studies. The success rate this year is 0.8% higher than last year’s success rate of 84.33%.
      
The results of the higher secondary and vocational higher secondary examinations were declared by General Education Minister C Raveendranath here on Tuesday.
      
Of the 3.75 lakh students who appeared for the exam, 3.19 lakh became eligible for higher studies. Girls, with a success rate of 92.29 % performed better than boys who recorded a pass percentage of 77.22%.
      
The stream-wise breakup of pass percentage was: Science - 88.62 %, Commerce - 84.52% and Humanities - 77.6%. While government schools recorded a pass percentage of 82.19 %, the success rates of students from the aided and unaided sectors were 88.01% and 81.33% respectively.
      
18,510 students bagged A+grade in all subjects of which 14,195 were girls. Ernakulam district had the highest success rate of 89.02% while Kasaragod recorded the lowest pass percentage of 78.68%.

VHSE results
     
The success rate of VHSE students in the NSQF scheme was 73.02 %. In the Continuous Evaluation and Grading (Revised Cum Modular) Scheme, 81.8% students passed Part I and II while 81.8% students passed Part I, II and III.

Results available on websites, apps
     
The results are available on www.keralaresults.nic.in, www.dhsekerala.gov.in, www.vhse.kerala.gov.in, www.prd.kerala.gov.in, www.results.kite.kerala.gov.in and www.kerala.gov.in. The results are also available on mobile apps PRD Live, Saphalam 2020, and iExams.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala Plus Two exam results
India Matters
Image for representation
Want to take a flight? Be corona-free for 3 weeks
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
Passengers board a train at Prayagraj Junction following the resumption of passenger train services by the Indian Railways in a graded manner during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
CCTV monitoring, water coolers on trains soon as railways gear up to resume normal operations
Bengaluru woman’s search for NRI husband costs her Rs 7 lakh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ambur MLA AC Vilwanathan gave financial assistance, rice, groceries and vegetables to 110-year-old Hamidhabi who recovered from Covid. (Photo| EPS)
110 Not Out - India's oldest COVID-19 survivor faces discrimination
Rajasthan Congress leader Sachin Pilot.(Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan crisis: Rebel MLAs face disqualification from Assembly, Pilot says no BJP
Gallery
The flood situation in Assam worsened drastically on Monday, with six more people losing their lives in the deluge, which has affected nearly 22 lakh people across 27 districts, an official bulletin said. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: Assam floods affect lives of over 22 lakh people across 27 districts
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Ho
What did Michael Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp