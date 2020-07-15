Parties should follow Covid protocol: Kerala HC

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The High Court on Tuesday said all political parties and associations should strictly abide by the Covid-19 protocol issued by the Centre and state government as well as judgments of the Supreme Court.

The order came on a petition that sought to declare unconstitutional largescale public gatherings in the state in the name of protests or activities by political parties, while violating Covid-19 protocol.

The court also directed the government to take preventive measure to ensure no political party or association violates the norms. It also sought information from the government on the action taken against those who violated provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and the Kerala Epidemic Diseases Ordinance,2020. Additional Advocate Ranjith Thampan submitted that in exercise of powers conferred under the ordinance, all persons, including political parties, have to adhere to the governments’ directives and maintain social distancing.

He said people are likely to contract Covid even during a dharna, procession, or large gatherings organised by a political party or association. The court said the Centre and state government’s directives made it clear the guidelines are to be strictly adhered to by all citizens, political parties and associations and violating them is punishable.