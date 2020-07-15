Pinarayi should be questioned in gold smuggling case: Mullappally

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran has demanded that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan should also be questioned in the gold smuggling case as he ensured the safety of his officials.

In a statement, Mullappally maintained that Chief Minister’s former principal secretary M Sivasankar alone should not be kept away from the CMO as Pinarayi Vijayan should be having something to say. He also said it is not convincing the way in which Pinarayi has feigned ignorance about his CMO officials having connections in the case.