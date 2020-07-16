Cabinet okays formation of  LSG Common Service

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Cabinet on Wednesday decided to form the Local Self-Government (LSG) Common Service for five departments, namely Panchayat, Rural Development, Urban Affairs, Town and Country Planning and the LSG Department Engineering wing. The new department will be named LSG Department and its head will be named principal director.

The unification is based on a report by a principal secretary-led committee and draft rules prepared by the Local Government Commission. At present, the standalone nature of these departments is affecting the coordination of various activities of LSGs, an official release said. “The unification will not affect the employees,” it said. The cabinet also decided to merge the Rural Development Commissionerate and the Panchayat and Urban Affairs directorates to form two wings — Rural and Urban.

The posts of Rural Development Department Commissioner, Panchayat Director and Urban Affairs Director will give way to two posts — Director LSGD (Rural) and Director LSGD (Urban). “It has been a work in progress. The unification will help in administrative convenience. No employees will be affected. The final integration may take a couple of years. The new department can be formed with an executive order,” said a source.

One-day assembly session on July 27

T’Puram: The cabinet decided to recommend to the Governor convening of a one-day assembly session on July 27 to discuss and pass the Finance Bill 2020-21. The session will be held by adhering to social distancing norms. The government plans to pass the bill in a day without referring it to the subject committee. “However, if there is a sudden spike in number of Covid-19 cases, the session will have to postponed,” said a source. Meanwhile, the cabinet did not discuss the allegations levelled against M Sivasankar.

Other decisions

1.Cabinet has decided to post Land Board Secretary A Kausigan as Disaster Management Commissioner. In addition to his existing responsibilities, he will hold additional charge of Land Board Secretary and State Project Manager, National Cyclone Risk Mitigation Project.

2.The cabinet has decided to sanction D4 lakh as solatium to Lakshmi, wife of Kowdiar native Ashok Kumar, who died after falling into a drain. This will be in addition to the D1 lakh assistance given to the family earlier.