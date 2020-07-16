STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Cabinet okays formation of  LSG Common Service

The unification is based on a report by a principal secretary-led committee and draft rules prepared by the Local Government Commission.

Published: 16th July 2020 04:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2020 04:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Cabinet on Wednesday decided to form  the Local Self-Government (LSG) Common Service for five departments, namely Panchayat, Rural Development, Urban Affairs, Town and Country Planning and the LSG Department Engineering wing. The new department will be named LSG Department and its head will be named principal director.

The unification is based on a report by a principal secretary-led committee and draft rules prepared by the Local Government Commission. At present, the standalone nature of these departments is affecting the coordination of various activities of LSGs, an official release said. “The unification will not affect the employees,” it said. The cabinet also decided to merge the Rural Development Commissionerate and the Panchayat and Urban Affairs directorates to form two wings — Rural and Urban.

The posts of Rural Development Department Commissioner, Panchayat Director and Urban Affairs Director will give way to two posts — Director LSGD (Rural) and Director LSGD (Urban). “It has been a work in progress. The unification will help in administrative convenience. No employees will be affected. The final integration may take a couple of years. The new department can be formed with an executive order,” said a source.

One-day assembly session on July 27
T’Puram: The cabinet decided to recommend to the Governor convening of a one-day assembly session on July 27 to discuss and pass the Finance Bill 2020-21. The session will be held by adhering to social distancing norms. The government plans to pass the bill in a day without referring it to the subject committee. “However, if there is a sudden spike in number of Covid-19 cases, the session will have to postponed,” said a source. Meanwhile, the cabinet did not discuss the allegations levelled against M Sivasankar.

Other decisions
1.Cabinet has decided to post Land Board Secretary A Kausigan as Disaster Management Commissioner. In addition to his existing responsibilities, he will hold additional charge of Land Board Secretary and State Project Manager, National Cyclone Risk Mitigation Project. 
2.The cabinet has decided to sanction D4 lakh as solatium to Lakshmi, wife of Kowdiar native Ashok Kumar, who died after falling into a drain. This will be in addition to the D1 lakh assistance given to the family earlier.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
IT Minister KT Rama Rao at the Hyderabad IT GRID development meeting with industry leaders at the NSL Arena in Uppal on Wednesday. (Photo| EPS)
Five new IT parks to come up in East Hyderabad
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Kerala: Rape convict former priest seeks bail to marry survivor
President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Relief to Indian students as Trump agrees to revoke visa curbs
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
60% Covid-infected persons in Kerala are asymptomatic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational Image
First indigenous COVID-19 vaccine candidate developed by Zydus to enter human trials
Patients can be seen sitting beside body of a suspected COVID-19 victim at OGH (Photo | EPS)
Reality of Hyderabad hospital: Suspected COVID-19 patients forced to share ward with dead
Gallery
The flood situation in Assam worsened drastically on Monday, with six more people losing their lives in the deluge, which has affected nearly 22 lakh people across 27 districts, an official bulletin said. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: Assam floods affect lives of over 22 lakh people across 27 districts
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Ho
What did Michael Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp