STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

SC seeks Kerala govt's reply on plea against law prohibiting animal sacrifice

The petitioners have contended before the high court that provisions of Prevention of Cruelty Act, 1960, permit sacrifice for the purpose of religious practice.

Published: 16th July 2020 04:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2020 04:08 PM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Thursday asked the Kerala government to respond to an appeal against the high court decision upholding the Constitutional validity of the state's law which prohibits animal or bird sacrifice for propitiating a deity.

A bench of Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices R Subhash Reddy and A S Bopanna issued notice on the appeal filed by one P E Gopalakrishnan, claiming that animal sacrifice was an integral part of his religious practice.

The plea said the high court order violates his fundamental right under Article 25(1) of the Constitution.

On June 16, the Kerala High Court dismissed the PIL challenging the validity of the Kerala Animals and Bird Sacrifices Prohibition Act on the ground that no material was brought on record to establish that the practice was essential to the religion.

The petitioners have contended before the high court that provisions of Prevention of Cruelty Act, 1960, permit sacrifice for the purpose of religious practice.

The high court had observed that Prevention of Cruelty Act does not have the word sacrifice for the purpose of religion.

In the appeal before the top court, the petitioner has contended that the high court dismissed the PIL without considering the contentions raised in his impleadment application.

He argued that animal sacrifice is an integral practice of Shakthi' worship and due to the law he was not able to make the offering.

The petitioner has further contended that the Act criminalises animal sacrifice to the exclusion of identical practices by other religious communities, without the same being based on any intelligible differentia.

"The impugned Act criminalises the intent behind the animal sacrifice, and not animal sacrifice per se.

If the sacrifice is not for propitiating any deity but for personal consumption even in the precincts of temple, it is not forbidden.

"This arbitrary classification is violative of Article 14 of the Constitution of India," the plea said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
supreme court Kerala government animal sacrifice
India Matters
IT Minister KT Rama Rao at the Hyderabad IT GRID development meeting with industry leaders at the NSL Arena in Uppal on Wednesday. (Photo| EPS)
Five new IT parks to come up in East Hyderabad
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Kerala: Rape convict former priest seeks bail to marry survivor
President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Relief to Indian students as Trump agrees to revoke visa curbs
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
60% Covid-infected persons in Kerala are asymptomatic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational Image
First indigenous COVID-19 vaccine candidate developed by Zydus to enter human trials
Patients can be seen sitting beside body of a suspected COVID-19 victim at OGH (Photo | EPS)
Reality of Hyderabad hospital: Suspected COVID-19 patients forced to share ward with dead
Gallery
The flood situation in Assam worsened drastically on Monday, with six more people losing their lives in the deluge, which has affected nearly 22 lakh people across 27 districts, an official bulletin said. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: Assam floods affect lives of over 22 lakh people across 27 districts
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Ho
What did Michael Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp