STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

481 contact cases, 37 with unknown sources of infection

A total of 481 people were infected due to contact transmission in the state on Thursday, the highest so far.

Published: 17th July 2020 02:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2020 02:59 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  A total of 481 people were infected due to contact transmission in the state on Thursday, the highest so far. At the same time, the sources of infection of 37 contact cases remain unknown. Of the 722 cases reported, 157 came from abroad and 62 from others states.

The infected also includes 12 health workers, five BSF personnel, three ITBP personnel and two positive test results of a Thrissur native and a Kannur native who expired on July 15. The recovered ones on the day were 228. The state at present has 84 clusters, of which 10 are large community clusters.

Of the total cases, Thiruvananthapuram led with 339 cases. It is followed by Ernakulam (57), Kollam and Malappuram (42 each), Pathanamthitta (39), Kozhikode (33), Thrissur (32), Idukki (26), Palakkad (25), Kannur (23), Alappuzha (20), Kasaragod (18), Kottayam and Wayanad (13 each).

The contact cases were most from Thiruvananthapuram (317) followed by Ernakulam (50), Kollam (24), Pathanamthitta (20), Idukki (13), Kasaragod (11), Thrissur, Kozhikode and Kannur (eight each), Alappuzha and Kottayam (seven each), Malappuram (six each) and Palakkad (two).

In the case of health workers, five from Thiruvananthapuram, two each from Kottayam and Malappuram and one each from Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Ernakulam were infected. The recovered ones were 72 from Palakkad, 37 from Malappuram, 23 from Kasaragod, 18 from Pathanamthitta, 17 from Kollam, 13 from Alappuzha, 10 from Kozhikode, eight each from Thrissur and Kannur, seven each from Kottayam and Ernakulam, six from Idukki and one each from Thiruvananthapuram and Wayanad.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
contact transmission COVID 19
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | AP)
Oxford University Covid-19 vaccine raises hope with strong trial results
Protesters during clashes in north-east Delhi. (File Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Delhi Police participated in February riots, says minority panel
Police seized kit bags and other materials from firing spot which took place at Mallepallitogu forest area on Wednesday. (Photo| EPS)
Gunfight with Telangana police shows sign of Maoists' return to state
A general view of the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. (File photo| AFP)
UAE keeping itself ready in case IPL comes calling amid rising COVID-19 cases in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19: How Indian Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee doubled reporting of symptoms in Bengal
The Dalit couple was assaulted by police on Tuesday.
Police brutality: Dalit couple in MP hit with lathis for alleged land encroachment
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp