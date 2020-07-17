481 contact cases, 37 with unknown sources of infection

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A total of 481 people were infected due to contact transmission in the state on Thursday, the highest so far. At the same time, the sources of infection of 37 contact cases remain unknown. Of the 722 cases reported, 157 came from abroad and 62 from others states.

The infected also includes 12 health workers, five BSF personnel, three ITBP personnel and two positive test results of a Thrissur native and a Kannur native who expired on July 15. The recovered ones on the day were 228. The state at present has 84 clusters, of which 10 are large community clusters.

Of the total cases, Thiruvananthapuram led with 339 cases. It is followed by Ernakulam (57), Kollam and Malappuram (42 each), Pathanamthitta (39), Kozhikode (33), Thrissur (32), Idukki (26), Palakkad (25), Kannur (23), Alappuzha (20), Kasaragod (18), Kottayam and Wayanad (13 each).

The contact cases were most from Thiruvananthapuram (317) followed by Ernakulam (50), Kollam (24), Pathanamthitta (20), Idukki (13), Kasaragod (11), Thrissur, Kozhikode and Kannur (eight each), Alappuzha and Kottayam (seven each), Malappuram (six each) and Palakkad (two).

In the case of health workers, five from Thiruvananthapuram, two each from Kottayam and Malappuram and one each from Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Ernakulam were infected. The recovered ones were 72 from Palakkad, 37 from Malappuram, 23 from Kasaragod, 18 from Pathanamthitta, 17 from Kollam, 13 from Alappuzha, 10 from Kozhikode, eight each from Thrissur and Kannur, seven each from Kottayam and Ernakulam, six from Idukki and one each from Thiruvananthapuram and Wayanad.