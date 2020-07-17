Action against Sivasankar under mounting political pressure

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As of now there are no grounds to suspend him’ was what Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan kept droning all through the past week to media queries on action against his trusted lieutenant M Sivasankar. On Thursday, the CM finally took the call to suspend him, after mounting political pressure from within the Left. Unlike a few other previous controversies, Pinarayi this time around chose to keep the party central leadership in the loop throughout.

Left allies CPI, Janata Dal and NCP too were of the view that the IAS officer’s suspension should not be delayed any further. The Left parties urged the CM to suspend the official for violation of service rules and lack of vigil on his part. The LDF allies had been discontent over the chief minister unnecessary dilly-dallying over the same. “It could have been done much earlier. But when he (CM) trusts someone, he trusts them completely. That’s what happened in this case. Now it gives an impression that the action comes under pressure,” said a senior Left leader.

Even at the time of the Sprinklr row, the CPI had demanded that Sivasankar be removed from the post. Instead, the CM chose to retain him and even sent him to the CPI headquarters to convince the CPI state chief saying that it was a decision taken under ‘extraordinary’ circumstances. However after the said fiasco, the CM became a bit more cautious. The CPI was especially unhappy over the delay in Sivasankar’s suspension, as it feels that the government’s image was getting tainted almost every day. With more names popping up in connection with the gold smuggling case and their reported links with the CMO being revealed, the state government has obviously been on the defensive.

The CPM leadership has however pointed out that the government decision comes as per the norms. “The government cannot take a decision, as calculated political moves. Suspending an IAS officer is to be done, as per norms. Based on media reports, the government tasked the chief secretary to file a report, based on which, the officer was suspended. The government has handled the matter in the most appropriate manner,” said CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan.

In fact, the Left leadership believes that the delay in suspending Sivasankar could prove to be effective in another way too. Soon after the allegations cropped up, the CM had removed Sivasankar as his principal secretary. Then despite political pressure from both the Opposition and from within the Left front, the chief minister kept reiterating that it was not yet time for a suspension. The decision has now been taken, thereby lending weight to the opinion that what had to be done on the part of the government has finally been done, said sources.