STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Cured to be roped in to counsel new patients

A network of such persons to be set up to support people in quarantine as well

Published: 17th July 2020 02:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2020 02:59 AM   |  A+A-

Illus: EXPRESS

By ​Dileep V Kumar
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a novel initiative, Kerala will set up a network of those who have recovered from Covid-19. This is to address the mental health woes among those awaiting test results and those who test positive for Covid-19 in view of the rising instances of suicide and mental breakdown among those. The proposal presented by health principal secretary Rajan Khobragade had got the chief minister’s approval. 

“As per the proposal, the network will come up in each district. It will be led by a health worker who has got infected and recovered. By using these networks, counselling could be provided to those who are undergoing quarantine, awaiting test results and confirmed patients,” said a source.  The principal secretary presented the  proposal at the Covid-19 assessment meeting on Monday and it readily accepted by the chief secretary, Covid-19 expert committee chairman B Ekbal and later by the chief minister himself. 

It is learnt that Ekbal also stressed the need for providing ‘immunity certificates’ to those who become a part of the network. It is presumed that such a certificate will provide authenticity and trustworthiness among the targeted group. The CM insisted on roping in those who had the ability to counsel and convince the targeted group as part of the network. 

However, it is being pointed out that creating self-help groups or support groups is part of chronic illness management and, in this case, a unique form of support based on mutual understanding and experiential knowledge of members will be on offer. Dr Krishnan S, department of psychiatry at Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College, said, “For chronic diseases like haemophilia, rheumatoid arthritis, cancer and alcoholism, there is a self-help group and a support group.

In the case of Covid-19, the plan might be to create a support group. “People tend to listen to those who had undergone similar circumstances than doctors or counsellors. By using such groups, issues likes anxiety, depression and other mental health issues could be addressed.” 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID 19
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | AP)
Oxford University Covid-19 vaccine raises hope with strong trial results
Protesters during clashes in north-east Delhi. (File Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Delhi Police participated in February riots, says minority panel
Police seized kit bags and other materials from firing spot which took place at Mallepallitogu forest area on Wednesday. (Photo| EPS)
Gunfight with Telangana police shows sign of Maoists' return to state
A general view of the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. (File photo| AFP)
UAE keeping itself ready in case IPL comes calling amid rising COVID-19 cases in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19: How Indian Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee doubled reporting of symptoms in Bengal
The Dalit couple was assaulted by police on Tuesday.
Police brutality: Dalit couple in MP hit with lathis for alleged land encroachment
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp