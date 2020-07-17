STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala gold smuggling case: Missing gunman of UAE diplomat found with wrist slashed

Jayaghosh was said to be under mental stress after the gold smuggling was exposed. He reportedly received a few phone calls from the accused immediately after the gold was seized.

Former UAE admin attache Rashed Khamiz Almusaiqri's gunman, S R Jayaghosh. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Former UAE admin attache Rashed Khamiz Almusaiqri's gunman, who had mysteriously gone missing from his in-laws' house at Anayara on Thursday night, was found with his wrist slashed on Friday.

S R Jayaghosh had gone missing by 7.30 pm. Family members said he went out to receive a phone call from another policeman who had earlier worked with him in the immigration desk at the international airport here and did not return.

Jayaghosh was said to be under mental stress after the gold smuggling through diplomatic channels was exposed. He reportedly received a few phone calls from the accused immediately after the gold was seized.

Senior officers in the city police had got information that Jayaghosh was under immense pressure and they took back his service pistol fearing that he might try to take his life.

His family members were also aware of his condition and it was his brother-in-law who took him to their house at Thumba.

However, Jayaghosh went missing on Thursday night prompting the police to launch a manhunt to locate him. Family members intimated the cops that he was threatened by bike-borne people and this ignited doubts that he might have been kidnapped.

Police sniffer dogs were deployed on Friday but the exercise did not yield any result. However, by Friday afternoon, a local found Jayaghosh falling from a wall fencing a bush, located about 250m from his house. His wrist was slashed which the police suspect occurred during a suicide bid.

Jayaghosh was immediately shifted to hospital. It's also said he had swallowed a blade. Locals said he was repeating that he had done no wrong and had no role in the smuggling case.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

