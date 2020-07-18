3.75 kg gold seized from Kozhikode showroom

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The Kozhikode link in the Thiruvananthapuram gold smuggling case became more evident after the Customs Preventive Division, Kozhikode, raided Heza Gold and Diamonds at Arakkinar on Friday.

One of the partners of the showroom, Shameem, and another person named Jifson were taken into custody. The Customs seized gold ornaments weighing 3.75kg from the showroom as the staff could not produce proper documents for the stock.

The Customs sources said they suspected that gold smuggled in earlier by the racket behind the Thiruvananthapuram smuggling case was bought by the showroom. The Customs started the raid around 11am which ended at 6.30pm.