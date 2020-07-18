STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Gold comes in saffron and green colours, not in red, says Kodiyeri

 Both the Opposition UDF and BJP are trying to destabilise the government with political motives, alleged CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan.

Published: 18th July 2020 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2020 06:17 AM   |  A+A-

Kodiyeri Balakrishnan

Kerala CPM secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan. (File Photo| Vincent Pulickal, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Both the Opposition UDF and BJP are trying to destabilise the government with political motives, alleged CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan. Briefing the media on party secretariat decisions here, Kodiyeri said in spite of the government suspending IAS officer M Sivasankar, there’s a deliberate campaign by the Opposition parties to target the chief minister and his office.

In an apparent indiction that the BJP and the Muslim League are behind gold smuggling into the state, Kodiyeri said smuggled gold comes into Kerala in saffron and green colours, and not in red as alleged by BJP national president J P Nadda.“The Customs seized the gold sent as a diplomatic parcel to the UAE Attache. Following the probe, the Centre assigned the NIA for the probe, as it could be more effective. Now with the NIA probe, the dimension has changed, as it usually probes the terror and extremist links.

The current investigation should be fool-proof to find out for what purpose the gold is being used,” said Kodiyeri. Both the Left government and the CPM have nothing to hide, he added. Kodiyeri alleged the BJP is deliberately trying to drag the CMO into the case. “Soon after the smuggling issue came up, the BJP state president said the CMO is involved. But Customs had made it clear that no one from the CMO had called. In fact, it was a BMS leader who contacted them. The BJP tried to cover this up, by targeting the CMO,” he said.

Criticising attempts to compare the gold row with the solar scam, the CPM leader said it’s a baseless campaign against the government. Unlike the solar scam where the victim named the then CM and other ministers, here neither the CM nor the CMO has any role in the case. He alleged that the Opposition parties were only looking to derail the probe. 

‘No need to change CM’s secretary’
As of now there’s no need to change the chief minister’s secretary, said Kodiyeri. Responding to questions regarding bringing back CPM state committee member M V Jayarajan as CM’s secretary, Kodiyeri said the party has not taken any such decision.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kodiyeri Balakrishnan gold smuggling Kerala gold smuggling case UDF BJP CPM
India Matters
For representational purposes
Only 20% active cases in hospital care, says Centre
Health workers wearing PPE kits conduct door-to-door medical check-up of the residents of Dharavi slum amid COVID pandemic in Mumbai Thursday July 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Here's how Delhi, Mumbai bent Covid-19 curve
CBIC unearths Rs 1,875 cr gst fraud by exporters
Indian Institute of Technology Delhi. (Photo| EPS)
Class XII marks not to count for IIT admissions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Black Lives Matter | I've always fought for equality in every department: David James
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | Twitter)
PM Modi's constant blunders have weakened India and left us vulnerable: Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp