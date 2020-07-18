STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala to go in for 'cluster care' method to contain COVID-19 spread

The minister said testing, treatment and quarantining will be strengthened inside the "clusters" in order to stop the spread of the virus beyond a particular area.

Published: 18th July 2020 07:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2020 07:01 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala CM Vijayan confirms community transmission in Thiruvananthapuram

With the triple lockdown enforced in the capital city the shops are shut on either side of the East Fort area. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As the number of COVID-19 cases in Kerala are on the rise, the state government has decided to implementa "cluster care" method to mitigate the spread of coronavirus, state health minister K K Shailaja said on Saturday.

The minister said testing, treatment and quarantining will be strengthened inside the "clusters" in order to stop the spread of the virus beyond a particular area.

"Thosein the clusters must strictly follow the health protocol including wearing of masks, social distancing, handwash, use of sanitisers etc.

We must keep in mind that the clusters are formed just before the community transmission," Shailaja said in a release.

ALSO READ | Confirmed: Community transmission in Kerala

A cluster is formed when there is an "unexpected surge in COVID-19 cases" at a particular area or a region.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had on Friday said that community spread had occurred in Poonthura and Pulluvila in Thiruvananthapuram and its nearby places have seen a rapid increase in the number of contact cases.

The health minister said that there are 87 clusters in the state of which 70 are active clusters and 17 contained clusters.

"Two of such clusters havereported community transmission and the people there need to cooperate with the health department to bringthose regions from the cluster classification," she said.

Contact tracing of the cluster is started based on the fact that there is at least one case where the source is unknown and more than two unrelated cases in an area.

"It can be a market, hospital, coastal area, an institution, a ward, panchayat or a tribal area. The disease may be reported en masse in people who work or live in that particular area," she said.

She also said the state government and the health department was trying to "break the chain" of transmission from one cluster to another by "thoroughly locking the clusters."

"We need to give more attention to coastal areas. Inside the clusters, local transmission is more than 50 per cent, but outside the clusters it is below 10 per cent.

We should prevent clusters forming and the community spread of the infection," Shailaja said.

She was speaking to reporters after inspecting the over 700-bed COVID-19 first line treatment centre set up at the International Convention Centre inside the Greenfield stadium here.

The health department said that when a cluster is formed, a rapid response team will be set up which will engage in contact tracing and conduct testing on the basis of primary, secondary contacts.

A region will be declassified as a cluster only if it is confirmed that there is no new case within 7 days after the last positive case in that area was detected.

Kerala on Saturday reported 593 fresh COVID-19, of which 364 cases were through contacts.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala COVID 19 Kerala Coronavirus Kerala community transmission
India Matters
Health official labels rapid test kits at a Covid-19 rapid antigen testing Centre in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Situation pretty bad': IMA says says community spread of Covid-19 has started
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. (Photo | EPS)
TTD mulls closing Tirumala temple for a few weeks to protect priests
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
AIIMS Ethics Committee gives nod to human clinical trial of Covaxin
For representational purposes
Help pours in for Srinagar man in need of financial assistance, he now requests people to stop donating

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Black Lives Matter | I've always fought for equality in every department: David James
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | Twitter)
PM Modi's constant blunders have weakened India and left us vulnerable: Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp