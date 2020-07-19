STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Not all recommendations from bureaucrats are implemented: CM

Jyothilal had also urged for a media campaign including the social media where he has recommended that NICSI appointed PwC which has recommended for VMO proposal can be approved.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: KR Jyothilal, transport principal secretary, who recommended to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for setting up a backdoor office of PwC to implement e-mobility project has come under flak. When Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala raised the issue earlier, it was denied by Pinarayi. But now documents reveal that Jyothilal had taken the stance that secretariat staffers were incompetent and hence it is advisable to have a Value Management Office (VMO) of the PwC at the secretariat to implement the e-mobility project. 

But Pinarayi maintained that just because the official had come up with a note doesn’t mean that the government has agreed to implement it.Jyothilal’s order dated 27 September 2018 urges for a “backdoor office” in secretariat to expedite mega projects under Re-build Kerala Initiative. But what has antagonised the secretariat employees is the way in which Jyothilal has alleged that the existing assistants are not competent enough to complete the work practically and in a time-bound manner.

Jyothilal had also urged for a media campaign including the social media where he has recommended that NICSI appointed PwC which has recommended for VMO proposal can be approved. The transport principal secretary had sought applicants for the posts of Programme and Strategic Management Expert, Functional Consultant, Financial Consultant and Policy Consultant where two of these posts have already been finalised. 

These applicants are expected to draw a monthly salary of `3.34 lakh to `3.24 lakh more than the Chief Secretary’s monthly salary. Later in the evening, Pinarayi Vijayan told reporters that the government does not agree to whatever the officials note down in their files.

