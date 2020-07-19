STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

‘When Kareem left forever, he didn’t hug me or give a parting glance’

 Reminiscing about his son who died of Covid-19 in Dubai, Kodalil Kunhu Mohammed is virtually inconsolable.

Published: 19th July 2020 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2020 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Vishnuprasad K P
Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: Reminiscing about his son who died of Covid-19 in Dubai, Kodalil Kunhu Mohammed is virtually inconsolable. The pandemic had claimed Abdul Kareem, 48, on May 29,  leaving Mohammed and other family members devastated.“Whenever Kareem returned to Dubai after spending his holidays with his family here,  he  would hug me warmly. His parting glance before leaving for the airport is still vivid in my memory. But when he left for ever, he didn’t hug me or give a parting glance,” Mohammed told friends of Kareem. 

For the past 24 years, the deceased had been working with a private contract company in Dubai. A voice clip which Kareem had sent, while undergoing treatment for Covid in the emirate,  went viral on social media.  In the clip sent three weeks before his death, Kareem can be heard consoling a friend deeply disturbed by the Covid situation in the Gulf. “Don’t worry about the Covid deaths and related news. If we always think of them, we will be putting ourselves in a tight spot. Follow the instructions of the health authorities and that is the only way forward. We have lived till our current age, but many of our friends weren’t so lucky. Don’t worry,  God has a plan for each one of us,”  Kareem can be heard saying.

He was an active member of many organisations including the Kerala Muslim Cultural Centre (KMCC). “Kareem planned to help out his friends in Tirur, who are plagued by financial issues, during his next visit home. But death snatched him away,” said Vinod Thalapilly, a friend. Kareem leaves behind wife Sakeena, son Shahal, 14, and daughters Suha Fathima, 10, Sidhara, 4.

Forced to grieve from afar
Likewise, sorrow has engulfed the family of Kanhikkoth Saithalikutty, alias Kunhu, 70, from Pudiyangadi near Tirur who died of  Covid in Doha(Qatar) on May 26. Along with the sudden exit of a beloved member and the vacuum caused by his physical absence, Saithalikutty’s family members are forced to endure the agony of grieving from afar. He passed away at the Hamad Hospital in Doha on May 26 where he was undergoing treatment for the deadly virus. Prior to this, he had been admitted to the Hamad Hospital in Al Wakrah. He had also developed pneumonia.

His body was buried in Doha following the Covid protocol. Kunhi Bava, younger brother of Saithalikutty, who was in Qatar, completed the legal formalities related to the burial in the sultanate. “We authorised Kunhi Bava to complete the formalities related to the burial in Doha. However, it is truly heartbreaking that we could not bid him a final farewell. But while his last rites were being performed in Qatar, we prayed for his soul and that he may find everlasting peace,” said the family members. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Health official labels rapid test kits at a Covid-19 rapid antigen testing Centre in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Situation pretty bad': IMA says says community spread of Covid-19 has started
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. (Photo | EPS)
TTD mulls closing Tirumala temple for a few weeks to protect priests
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
AIIMS Ethics Committee gives nod to human clinical trial of Covaxin
For representational purposes
Help pours in for Srinagar man in need of financial assistance, he now requests people to stop donating

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Black Lives Matter | I've always fought for equality in every department: David James
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | Twitter)
PM Modi's constant blunders have weakened India and left us vulnerable: Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp