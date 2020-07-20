STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Do health workers need a pay hike? No, says Kerala government

In a representation to chief secretary, KGMOA alleges the pay scale of government doctors is poor compared to other sectors.

Published: 20th July 2020 04:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2020 04:40 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Dileep V Kumar
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Frontline warriors in the fight against Covid-19, healthcare workers have been on the field since January. And demands have been rising to increase their pay to keep their morale up, especially as a token of appreciation for their commitment. However, it now turns out that the state government has shot down the demand with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan — in a review meeting — saying that “increasing the wages of those who are doing their job is not a good concept”.

At the same time, the government has decided to examine why people recruited on contract under the National Health Mission (NHM) were resigning within a short span of time, particularly when more Covid First-Line Treatment Centres are being set up across the state.

“Healthcare workers are a disgruntled lot. The demand to make necessary changes to their pay scale was made considering the fact that continuous work and fear of contracting the virus have taken a toll on them. Initiatives taken by other states to that effect added to their  expectations. But the chief minister himself shot down the demand,” said a source with the health department.

TNIE has learnt that, in a Covid-19 assessment meeting held on July 13, expert committee chairman B Ekbal had asked the government to consider revising the pay scale of healthcare workers. But CM Pinarayi Vijayan dismissed as baseless the allegation that healthcare workers’ pay was low in the state in comparison to other states and took the stand that increasing their pay is unwarranted.

In a representation to the chief secretary on July 17, the state committee of the Kerala Government Medical Officers’ Association alleged that the pay scale of government doctors is poor compared to other sectors. They also expressed anguish over the denial of full payment to doctors and other medical staff after the ordinance on deferment of salary was passed in April.

“The medical community is committed towards eradicating the pandemic and protecting the people. But we expect the government to reciprocate and acknowledge our services by exempting healthcare workers from any salary cut or postponement,” said KGMOA general secretary Dr G S Vijayakrishnan.
The other plan under active consideration is bringing in more staff from medical colleges and  other medicinal streams like Ayurveda, Siddha and Homoeopathy to manage the patient load at CFLTCs.

Examining pay scale
The government has decided to examine the pay scale offered to those who were recruited via NHM on a contract basis. The CM is learnt to have directed the officials concerned to check whether they are paid the national minimum wage.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala doctors COVID-19 Kerala Coronavirus
India Matters
Health official labels rapid test kits at a Covid-19 rapid antigen testing Centre in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Situation pretty bad': IMA says says community spread of Covid-19 has started
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. (Photo | EPS)
TTD mulls closing Tirumala temple for a few weeks to protect priests
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
AIIMS Ethics Committee gives nod to human clinical trial of Covaxin
For representational purposes
Help pours in for Srinagar man in need of financial assistance, he now requests people to stop donating

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Here's what is encouraging in India's COVID-19 numbers
Disinfectant being sprayed in Jayanagar, Bengaluru, using drones on Thursday morning. Revenue Minister R Ashoka, Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya, MLAs Ramalinga Reddy and Soumya Reddy were present for the trial | Express
Drones launch aerial strike on coronavirus in Bengaluru
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp