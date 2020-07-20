STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Focus needed on new innovative courses in journalism in Kerala: Educators

They said the Covid-19 pandemic has opened up both opportunities and challenges for Journalism and Mass Communication.

Image of newspapers used for representational purposes only. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A Set of recommendations submitted recently to the state Higher Education Department by an academic expert committee, to introduce honours courses and new integrated programmes in colleges, was widely discussed in academic circles. However, mass communication educators have rued the lack of adequate recommendations in the report to address the limited opportunities for higher studies in the field of Mass Communication and Journalism within the state.

In a memorandum to the Higher Education Department, the educators have demanded sanctioning of innovative courses in Mass Communication and Journalism to arrest the mass exodus of students to colleges and universities outside the state as truly specialised undergraduate programmes are being offered in less than five institutions across the state. “Besides, students who graduate in Mass Communication and Journalism have very limited seats available in PG courses which are largely confined to university departments alone,” they pointed out. The educators said the newly offered structure of integrated courses would have been a great opportunity for teaching and training students with the specific skill sets required for Mass Communication professionals.

“There is enough scope to expand the current journalism training to include digital forms through the newly suggested structure of UG and PG programmes,” the memorandum by around 50 members of the Mass Communication and Journalism studies fraternity said.

Key recommendations

UG programmes

  • 4-year honours degree programme that includes health, science, development & inter-cultural communication
  • Three/ triple main programmes integrating Mass Communication and Journalism with History & Political Science.
  • Allow specialisation in fourth year of degree programme and start joboriented courses
  • Introduce Mass Communication and Journalism as an optional minor for conventional disciplines.

PG programmes

  • Mass Communication should be one of the main subjects in Integrated MA programme in Social Sciences
  • Launch MA Media studies at university level with focus on research, media criticism etc
