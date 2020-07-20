Gold smuggling case: NIA questions gunman of UAE Consulate-general

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The National Investigation Agency on Sunday questioned S R Jayaghosh, the gunman of UAE Consulate-general Jamal Hussain Al Zaabi, in connection with the gold smuggling case. Jayaghosh, who is under treatment after an unsuccessful suicide bid, was quizzed by the NIA officials to ascertain whether he had any role in the gold conduit through diplomatic channels.

The cop, who is attached with the Armed Reserve Camp, testified to the agency officials that he had accompanied former PRO Sarith Kumar, who is an accused in the case, to the airport to collect baggages addressed to the consulate.

However, he maintained that he had no idea that gold was being smuggled via the diplomatic baggages and the incident came to his notice only after the news broke out blowing the lid off the well-guarded secret.

Armed with call details, NIA officials checked why Jayaghosh had made calls to the accused Swapna Suresh and Sarith after the news of gold smuggling came out. The gunman reportedly answered that he was shocked hearing the news of gold being smuggled through the baggage and wanted to check with the two what exactly was going on.

The agencies are checking whether Jayaghosh, who had earlier worked in the immigration desk of Thiruvananthapuram International Airport, had helped the gold smuggling racket in any manner misusing his post. The NIA also checked who had helped him get the placement as Consulate-general's gunman.

Meanwhile, sources said Jayaghosh was in touch with Consulate officials prior to his appointment as gunman. They said he used to help the Consulate officials manage the luggages of the diplomats who arrive for travel from the airport.

Jayaghosh was found with sliced wrist near his in-laws' place on Friday.