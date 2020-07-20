STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Gold smuggling case: NIA questions gunman of UAE Consulate-general

Jayaghosh maintained that he had no idea that gold was being smuggled via the diplomatic baggages and the incident came to his notice only after the news broke out.

Published: 20th July 2020 12:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2020 12:11 PM   |  A+A-

Former UAE admin attache Rashed Khamiz Almusaiqri's gunman, S R Jayaghosh

Former UAE admin attache Rashed Khamiz Almusaiqri's gunman, S R Jayaghosh. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The National Investigation Agency on Sunday questioned S R Jayaghosh, the gunman of UAE Consulate-general Jamal Hussain Al Zaabi, in connection with the gold smuggling case. Jayaghosh, who is under treatment after an unsuccessful suicide bid, was quizzed by the NIA officials to ascertain whether he had any role in the gold conduit through diplomatic channels.

The cop, who is attached with the Armed Reserve Camp, testified to the agency officials that he had accompanied former PRO Sarith Kumar, who is an accused in the case, to the airport to collect baggages addressed to the consulate.

However, he maintained that he had no idea that gold was being smuggled via the diplomatic baggages and the incident came to his notice only after the news broke out blowing the lid off the well-guarded secret.

Armed with call details, NIA officials checked why Jayaghosh had made calls to the accused Swapna Suresh and Sarith after the news of gold smuggling came out. The gunman reportedly answered that he was shocked hearing the news of gold being smuggled through the baggage and wanted to check with the two what exactly was going on.

The agencies are checking whether Jayaghosh, who had earlier worked in the immigration desk of Thiruvananthapuram International Airport, had helped the gold smuggling racket in any manner misusing his post. The NIA also checked who had helped him get the placement as Consulate-general's gunman.

Meanwhile, sources said Jayaghosh was in touch with Consulate officials prior to his appointment as gunman. They said he used to help the Consulate officials manage the luggages of the diplomats who arrive for travel from the airport.

Jayaghosh was found with sliced wrist near his in-laws' place on Friday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jayaghosh Gold smuggling case
India Matters
Health official labels rapid test kits at a Covid-19 rapid antigen testing Centre in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Situation pretty bad': IMA says says community spread of Covid-19 has started
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. (Photo | EPS)
TTD mulls closing Tirumala temple for a few weeks to protect priests
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
AIIMS Ethics Committee gives nod to human clinical trial of Covaxin
For representational purposes
Help pours in for Srinagar man in need of financial assistance, he now requests people to stop donating

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's COVID-19 case fatality rate falls below 2.5 per cent for first time: Health Ministry
Here's what is encouraging in India's COVID-19 numbers
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp