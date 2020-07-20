Kozhikode teenager who tried to protect mother from physical assault killed by father

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: In yet another incident of domestic violence, a man killed his son in an inebriated state at Balussery here on Saturday night. The accused, Arayidathu Vayal Venu, a daily wage labourer, reached home after consuming alcohol on Saturday night and tried to physically assault his wife.

When his 17-year-old son Alen tried to stop him, Venu pushed him aside and the boy’s head hit the doorstep causing his death. “From our preliminary investigation, we found that though Venu is not a drunkard, his occasional alcohol consumption caused problems in his family. When he came back home around 11.30pm on Saturday, his wife and college-going son questioned him, which eventually led to the fight,” said Jeevan George, SHO, Balussery police station.

Alen’s body has been handed over to relatives after postmortem examination and Covid- 19 test at Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital. However, the initial report of postmortem suggests that the head injury might not be the only reason of death. The police took Venu into custody and he will be charged with Section 301 of IPC.